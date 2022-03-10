Area Arrests for March 11

Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

Joshua Daniel Barfield, 43, 148 Shady Court, LaFayette, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.

Steve Richard Bramlett, 42, 418 Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.

Anna Maria Mahrokh, 38, 1000 Hair St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony tampering with evidence, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and misdemeanor probation violation.

Cathy Lynn Mullins, 49, 515 Parkside Place, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor shoplifting.

Cason Jared Naranjo, 21, 539 Ridgeview Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by state probation with three counts of felony probation violation.

Ashley Tiffany Sewell, 28, 1100 Linden Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with identity theft fraud, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation, exploit/deprive services to a disabled/elder/resident and misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.

Allen Lamar Baker, 70, 3366 Crider Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.

Tomas Beltran-Meza, 42, 51550 Tyler St.-E102, Coachella, California, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.

Anthony Scott Benton, 49, 900 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny.

Danny Wayne Carter, 41, 101 McCauley Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony probation violation.

Mallory Elizabeth Carter, 27, 912 Stoneleigh Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.

Ashton Lee Nelson, 21, 409 Beech Court, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.

Christina Jane Owenby, 42, 463 Holcomb Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation, felony failure to appear and driving with view obstructed.