Area Arrests for March 11
Published 11:45 am Thursday, March 10, 2022
Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Joshua Daniel Barfield, 43, 148 Shady Court, LaFayette, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Steve Richard Bramlett, 42, 418 Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Anna Maria Mahrokh, 38, 1000 Hair St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony tampering with evidence, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and misdemeanor probation violation.
- Cathy Lynn Mullins, 49, 515 Parkside Place, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor shoplifting.
- Cason Jared Naranjo, 21, 539 Ridgeview Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by state probation with three counts of felony probation violation.
- Ashley Tiffany Sewell, 28, 1100 Linden Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with identity theft fraud, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation, exploit/deprive services to a disabled/elder/resident and misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.
- Allen Lamar Baker, 70, 3366 Crider Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Tomas Beltran-Meza, 42, 51550 Tyler St.-E102, Coachella, California, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Anthony Scott Benton, 49, 900 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny.
- Danny Wayne Carter, 41, 101 McCauley Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony probation violation.
- Mallory Elizabeth Carter, 27, 912 Stoneleigh Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Ashton Lee Nelson, 21, 409 Beech Court, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Christina Jane Owenby, 42, 463 Holcomb Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation, felony failure to appear and driving with view obstructed.