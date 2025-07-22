Braves, Reds to sport NASCAR-inspired uniforms in Speedway Classic

​​When the Braves and Reds take the field on Aug. 2 for the 2025 Speedway Classic, the night’s distinct NASCAR vibe will extend to racing-themed uniforms for the players.

The special Nike jerseys unveiled on Monday stay true to the usual looks of the two teams, but also feature nods to the racing world. These flashes include custom numbers on the backs designed after the numbers on race cars, with outlines, shadowing and italicized “movement” to represent a race car’s forward motion.

The players will also wear specialized New Era caps that feature more racing symbolism. The Braves’ cap will have flames on the visor, while the Reds’ cap will feature a visor with checkered flags. Meanwhile, the Rawlings batting helmets are modeled after the design of NASCAR helmets, featuring racing-inspired numbers, checkered flag emblems and other markers.

The jerseys and caps are available for purchase via the Fanatics network of sites, the MLB flagship store in New York, or at the Braves’ and Reds’ team shops at Truist Park and Great American Ball Park, respectively. The jerseys, caps and other Speedway Classic items will also be sold at the speedway during the game.

The special uniforms will live beyond the Speedway Classic in the digital world, too: The unique look, as well as the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway, will be available for fans to play with in “MLB The Show 25.”

The inaugural Speedway Classic represents the first AL/NL game to be played in Tennessee and will also feature a more than 220,000-square-foot baseball-themed Fan Zone with live music by Tim McGraw, Pitbull, Jake Owens and others, as well as interactive games, regional food, exhibits and more.

Email newsletter signup

The game will be broadcast live on FOX, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. For more, visit mlb.com/speedwayclassic.

In other Braves news, Ozzie Albies will have to prove his ugly first half wasn’t a sign of things to come. But the veteran second baseman has at least started the season’s second half in a manner that has at least strengthened hope this might not be his last year with the Braves.

Albies hit a three-run homer for the second straight game and added a two-run single before the Braves’ bullpen imploded in a 12-9 loss to the Yankees on Saturday night at Truist Park. His nine RBIs through the first two games after the All-Star break are just one less than what he totaled over the final 41 games before the break.

“We had the four days off,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “So, maybe he was able to relax and clear his mind. By doing that, hopefully that’s something that will start him on a path to do something really good these next 60 games.”

Albies has hit three of this season’s nine homers within his past six games. Is this a sign that he’s regaining some of the strength he might have lost when he missed most of last year’s second half with a left wrist fracture? During a 36-game span from May 30-July 9, he went homerless and totaled just five extra-base hits over 133 at-bats.

This is not what you’d expect from a 28-year-old who had a 30-homer season in 2021 and another in 2023. So, this year’s struggles created reason to wonder if the wrist was an issue.

“I cannot use that as an excuse,” Albies said. “I mean, the strength is there. It’s just, you know, when your string is not good. You can put [up] numbers, and you can’t hit the ball hard.”

“I just go out and play baseball,” Albies said. “That’s all I can do.”

Albies has been a regular in Atlanta’s lineup going back to his 2017 debut. As recently as two years ago, he was still considered one of the game’s best bargains. But he has produced a .669 OPS and totaled just 19 homers over 196 games (847 plate appearances) since the start of 2024.

Supervising Club Reporter Mark Bowman contributed to this story.