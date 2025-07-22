Community Calendar – July 22, 2025

Ongoing

• Hours for the swimming pool at Dalton’s John Davis Recreation Center, 904 Civic Drive, are as follows: Tuesday through Thursday — 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday — noon to 5 p.m.; and Sunday — 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Varnell Farmers Market is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the picnic area on Main Street in Varnell through Sept. 30.

• The Downtown Dalton Farmers Market, which is sponsored by the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, takes place on Dalton Green, 117 N. Selvidge St., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 6.

Tues. July 22

• The Dalton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau board will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Dalton Convention Center.

• Kids Library Lab, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, 310 Cappes St., Dalton. Open to 1st-5th grades. Participants learn to make a variety of crafts. This week’s craft is Foam Art.

• The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System Board of Trustees will have a called meeting at 5 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library for the purpose of personnel.

Fri. July 25

• The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its annual State of Industry event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Calhoun Campus Conference Center. Chuck Easley, professor of the practice at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Scheller College of Business, will be the keynote speaker. His presentation is titled “Gordon County Industry Outlook 2025: Innovation, Intelligence and Industry | Exploring the Strategic Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Manufacturing, Logistics and Workforce Development.” For more information, please contact Kathy Johnson at (706) 625-3200 or kjohnson@gordoncountychamber.com.

• Cameron Rainey, a local singer-songwriter whose website says he is inspired by George Jones and Kurt Cobain, headlines at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton as part of the Off the Rails Summer Concert Series. Singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne opens, and folk singer Nina Ricci will also perform. The music starts around 6:30 p.m.

Sat. July 26

• The Whitfield County Democratic Community Outreach Committee will host its inaugural Community Appreciation Day Festival at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 218 N. Fredrick St. in Dalton from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers say the festival will feature music, dancing, games, prizes, local artisans and speakers in celebration of the people of the community. Admission is free and open to all, including nonresidents of Whitfield County. No alcohol or drugs allowed. “We want to create an inclusive and united community event where we reach out to one another and extend our hand inviting all citizens whether born here or having come from far away lands seeking refuge and a new life,” the Whitfield County Democratic Community Outreach Committee said in a press release.

• The Hooper family reunion and covered dish luncheon will be at noon at the Hiawassee Senior Citizen Building. Relations of Absalon and Clemmons Hooper and Susan Hooper Stephens are invited to join the family. For more information, text Barbara at (706) 581-2016.

Sun. July 27

• Free book bags with school supplies will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. at Emmaus Baptist Church, 4268 South Dixie Highway, Resaca.

Tues. July 29

• Dalton Lodge #105 F&AM and Dalton Lodge 238 PHA will hold a community blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The event aims to bolster the local blood supply and help save lives in the Dalton community and surrounding areas. Organizers also hope to raise awareness of the particular need for donations for sickle cell disease.The blood drive will be conducted in partnership with Blood Assurance. Donors should be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent in Georgia), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. All donors will receive a $20 E-gift card. O-negative and AB plasma donors will receive a $25 E-gift card. For preregistration, contact Blood Assurance at 800-962-0628, text BAGIVE to 999777 or register at https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/171970.

• Kids Library Lab, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, 310 Cappes St., Dalton. Open to 1st-5th grades. Participants learn to make a variety of crafts. This week’s craft is Fidget Art.

Fri. Aug. 1

• Tennessee-based funk and soul band Three Star Revival will perform at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton as part of the Off the Rails Summer Concert Series with indie rock band Chasing Streetlights and singer-songwriter Ben Honeycutt also performing. The music starts around 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 2

• The Spring Place Ruritan Club is sponsoring a work day at the Lucy Hill/Mission spring and a community-wide litter pickup in Spring Place. Volunteers will gather at the spring at 9 a.m. and divide into teams to clean out the spring which is on Lucy Hill School Street just off Ellijay Street in the center of the township. Volunteers will also spruce up the grounds and pick up litter along Ellijay and Elm streets to make the town look better before Vann House Day later this month and the Spring Place Festival in August. For more information, contact Tim Howard at (706) 280-5535.

• There will be a big band dance at 7 p.m. with a 15-piece Glenn Miller-style dance band, the Legionnaires. The dance floor is spacious, $5 cash at the door gets refreshments and a door prize, and the music is great for both ballroom dancing and listening, organizers say. The dance is open to the public. Some people dress fancy; most do not. The dance is at American Legion Post 95, 3329 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga.

Fri. Aug. 8

• The Air Force Jazz Band will perform at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton as part of the Off the Rails Summer Concert Series. The music starts around 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Aug. 15

• Powerpop band Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers headline at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton as part of the Off the Rails Summer Concert Series. They will be joined by Ben Van Winkle and Andrew Witherspoon. The music starts around 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 16

• “Treasured Memories” is the theme for the 28th annual Spring Place Community Festival, set for this day at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church. A used book sale, breakfast biscuits, a bake sale, an indoor flea market, a raffle and other activities will begin at 8 a.m. Highlighting the day is the auction including artist prints, collectibles and historical memorabilia, furniture, rugs, antiques and gift cards donated by area businesses. The outdoor auction begins at 10. The festival is co-sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club. The event will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Ruritan Club and the 150th anniversary of this particular Methodist Church building. Proceeds from the festival will go to the church preservation fund of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. For more information, contact (706) 280-5535 or (706) 264-3968.

Mon. Aug. 18

• First National Community Bank will hold a branch systemwide celebration commemorating 50 years since the bank’s founding in 1975. The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. across all 11 branches, including two in Dalton. The celebration will include food, refreshments and giveaways at the branches and a commemorative ceremony at the founding Chatsworth office featuring a tribute to the bank, which opened for business on Aug. 18, 1975.