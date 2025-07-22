Dalton company’s soybean-based firefighting foam offers PFAS-free solution

Dalton-based Cross Plains Solutions has introduced SoyFoam TF-1122, a groundbreaking firefighting foam free of PFAS and fluorinated chemicals, crafted from sustainable soybean flour grown by U.S. farmers. Launched commercially in April 2024, this eco-friendly product is the first and only firefighting foam to earn GreenScreen Certified Gold status, marking it as a safe and biodegradable alternative to traditional foams.

SoyFoam, developed with support from the United Soybean Board (USB), leverages soybean meal to create a wetting and fire-smothering agent compatible with existing firefighting equipment.

The company has been working with soybeans for some 30 years making products for the carpet industry, starting its relationship with the USB. About 13 years ago, at the request of the USB, it developed a soybean-based gel for the bedding industry. And about three years ago, the USB asked the company to try to develop a nontoxic, biodegradable foam for the firefighting industry.

SoyFoam TF-1122 effectively combats Class A (ordinary combustibles) and Class B (flammable liquids) fires by forming a barrier that suppresses flammable vapors and starves fires of oxygen. Unlike PFAS-based foams used since the 1970s, SoyFoam is nontoxic, biodegradable and certified for direct environmental release, with testing showing 69% degradation in 18 days and 91.6% in 180 days.

“We think this product is a game-changer,” said Alan Snipes, CEO of Cross Plains Solutions. “It’s not only safe and effective, but it also creates new markets for U.S. soybean farmers.”

Snipes says firefighting foams for about the last 50 years have contained per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) but safety concerns about those chemicals is growing and the firefighting industry is trying to remove them from its products.

Testing by firefighters demonstrated SoyFoam’s superior performance. In trials involving burning pallets and diesel fuel, the foam extinguished fires so effectively that the materials could not be reignited.

“We were told we had something better than we even thought,” Snipes said.

SoyFoam has been approved by the National Fire Protection Association for both Class A fires (wood, paper, cloth and similar materials) and Class B fires (grease and gasoline and other fuels).

In addition, testing found the foam to be nontoxic and biodegradable.

The product has been sampled by over 400 fire departments nationwide, with adoption growing weekly through word-of-mouth and state soybean board support.

Snipes said the New York City Fire Department and the U.S. Department of Defense are looking at the foam.

SoyFoam requires no special handling and integrates seamlessly with standard foam-dispensing equipment, allowing firefighters to adjust concentrations for various fire types, from grasslands to petroleum installations. Its 10-year shelf life matches conventional foams, and it remains stable through freezing and thawing. Additionally, SoyFoam’s environmental benefits extend to its breakdown, which releases nitrogen, acting as a slow-release fertilizer.

Cross Plains Solutions is pursuing certifications from the Department of Defense, U.S. Forest Service and Underwriters Laboratory. The company is also collaborating with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration to expedite approvals.

To address concerns about environmental impact, Cross Plains Solutions is initiating trials at South Dakota State University to test SoyFoam’s safety on forages and feeds for livestock. The foam’s compatibility with existing equipment and lack of decontamination requirements further enhance its appeal to firefighters.

For more information, visit crossplainssolutions.com.