Dalton native football standout rising in NFL ranks

Opponents of the Detroit Lions won’t want to hear this, but they could be seeing even more of running back Jahmyr Gibbs this season.

Gibbs, 23, is entering his third year in the NFL. The Dalton native, in only two seasons of professional football, has already emerged as one of the best young players in the league. Gibbs rushed for 945 yards in his rookie year with the Lions and trumped that the following season with 1,412 yards rushing and a league-leading 16 touchdowns.

That statistical success came even as Gibbs split time with another quality running back, veteran David Montgomery.

Gibbs earned Pro Bowl status last year. Yet the Lions hope to get even more production out of their 5-10, 203-pound super back.

New offensive coordinator John Morton said he hopes to get Gibbs more involved in the Lions passing game.

“I gotta learn the formations for being split out,” Gibbs recently told WXTY TV in Detroit. “I’m being split out like way more than I was the past two years. That’s good. That’s going to be fun. I’ve been waiting on that.”

Email newsletter signup

Gibbs is already an important cog in the Lions’ passing attack. He had 52 receptions in each of his first two seasons in Detroit, but ran most of his pass routes out of the backfield. It looks like Morton will seek to create more advantageous matchups for Gibbs by regularly splitting him outside. Gibbs certainly has the speed for it. He ran a 4.36 40 at the NFL combine and last season was timed at 22.03 mph on a 70-yard TD run against Tennessee. That was the fastest speed recorded by a running back in 2024, according to Next Gen Stats.

Gibbs is up for whatever the Lions coaches have in mind.

“I want to win a Super Bowl,” Gibbs said in an interview with WXYZ-TV Detroit’s Brad Galli. “I’ll line up at safety, at nickel.”

The Lions, who went 15-2 last season, appear to have what it takes to reach the Super Bowl. But there are questions that have to be answered.

Highly-respected offensive coordinator Ben Johnson left the team in the offseason after accepting the head coaching position with the Chicago Bears. He’s being replaced by Morton, a longtime assistant coach who most recently served as passing game coordinator in Denver.

Morton inherits an offense stocked with weapons.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 4,629 yards and 37 TDs last season. Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the top five receivers in the game. Jameson Williams is one of pro football’s most dangerous deep threats. Tight end Sam LaPorta is a superb red zone weapon. And Gibbs’ backfield running mate, Montgomery, remains a rugged, effective back. He and Gibbs are undoubtedly the league’s best duo.

All those pieces came together beautifully last season under Johnson, but how Morton will fare as the offensive mastermind is still to be determined.

Also worrisome is the offensive line.

All Pro center Frank Ragnow surprised the team in the offseason when he announced his retirement. Who will play center is a question mark at this point. Rookie second round draft pick Tate Ratledge of the University of Georgia could get first crack at the position.

If Ratledge doesn’t work out quickly, the Lions may have to shuffle one of their starting guards to center, creating a hole at guard.

But even with these mysteries still to be solved, signs point to a potentially big year for the Lions offense and another banner season for Gibbs.