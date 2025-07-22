DCA, CSH relaunch Georgia Supportive Housing Institute

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), in partnership with the Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH), has launched the second Georgia Supportive Housing Institute, a training and technical assistance initiative designed to expand access to supportive housing across the state.

Now in its second year, the Georgia Supportive Housing Institute is a five-month program that provides hands-on training to development teams focused on creating high-quality, service-enriched housing for people who face complex housing barriers. Participants include developers, service providers, property managers and other stakeholders serving high-needs populations, such as individuals with serious mental illness, veterans, survivors of domestic violence and foster youth exiting care.

“The return of the institute reflects Georgia’s commitment to invest in housing options for Georgians of all walks of life,” said Philip Gilman, DCA deputy commissioner for housing assistance and development. “With CSH’s expertise and the strength of last year’s cohort, we are building a foundation for long-term housing solutions that are deeply rooted in community.”

Strong results from year one

The 2024–25 institute supported seven teams that developed project concepts and proposals for an estimated 688 new housing units statewide, including 257 supportive housing units. These projects targeted individuals and families who face systemic barriers to safe, affordable housing.

Graduates left the institute with fully developed project plans, financial models and access to long-term technical assistance. Several teams are pursuing funding through the 2025 Rental Housing with Service Priorities Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit round. Awardees will be announced later in 2025.

“Georgia’s first institute was a collaborative success as teams came ready to learn, plan and build. Supportive housing is a cost-effective solution that focuses on affordable housing through cross-sector partnerships to serve residents comprehensively,” said Deirdre Bolden, CSH Southeast director. “The institute provides an opportunity and setting that empowers project teams to design supportive housing models that work, tailored to each community and different populations, grounded in collaboration, and built for long-term impact. We are excited to continue the momentum toward sustainable supportive housing statewide.”

About the 2025-26 institute

The institute’s training series will run from September through January and includes both in-person and virtual sessions led by local and national experts. Topics include project design, service integration, financing, property operations and trauma-informed services. The curriculum is grounded in evidence-based best practices which emphasize immediate access to permanent housing without preconditions such as sobriety or service participation.

Institute participation is open to:

• Established teams that include a developer/owner, property manager and service provider.

• Emerging developers, encouraged to partner with certified development entities.

• A limited number of individual entities.

Due to space and program structure, individual applicants will be accepted based on programmatic need and availability. Subject to DCA’s discretion, individual entities may apply to join a conceptual team based on experience, focus area and geographic alignment.

Participants who complete the institute will receive:

• A detailed, funder-ready housing plan with service and operations strategy.

• Post-institute technical assistance from CSH.

• Access to project initiation and predevelopment lending through CSH.

• Competitive points in DCA’s 2026 Supportive Housing NOFO.

• Eligibility for CSH’s Predevelopment Quality Endorsement.

Deliverables will include capital and operating budgets, a memorandum of understanding among team members, service plans and early feasibility assessments for housing sites.

Key dates

• Application deadline: Friday, Aug. 8, by 5 p.m.

• Program duration: September 2025 through January 2026.

For full eligibility criteria, training dates and application details, contact ga-shinstitute@csh.org.