Gordon chamber to present State of Industry event July 25

The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its annual State of Industry event on Friday, July 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Calhoun Campus Conference Center.

CFL Flooring / CFL USA is the signature sponsor of the legacy event. Chuck Easley, professor of the practice at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Scheller College of Business, will be the keynote speaker. His presentation is titled “Gordon County Industry Outlook 2025: Innovation, Intelligence and Industry | Exploring the Strategic Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Manufacturing, Logistics and Workforce Development.”

An honor graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology, Easley holds a bachelor of science in Industrial Management and a minor in Industrial/Organizational Psychology. He has extensive experience in strategy execution of supply chain optimization and design, business transformation, operations improvement, process improvement and executive coaching.

A former Rhodes Scholar state finalist, two-time Academic All-ACC and three-time letterman in football, he has been named to the Top Ten Outstanding Young Atlantans, and was recognized for his service with awards including Georgia Tech Outstanding Young Alumni and Georgia Tech Total Person-Former Student Athlete of the Year. He is a member of the ANAK Society, Georgia Tech’s highest honor.

“Gordon Chamber is pleased to have Mr. Easley speak at our State of Industry event. We were fortunate to have him offer a different presentation at the April 29 meeting of Gordon Chamber’s Education & Workforce Development Committee and knew that the entire membership would appreciate content on the currently trending topic of artificial intelligence,” said Kathy Johnson, chamber president.

“We are looking forward to this presentation, which we know will be equally engaging. We are grateful to HMTX Industries and its Vice President of Real Estate Johnathan Stone, our current board chair, for connecting us with him. We also are grateful to CFL and the other chamber members who are sponsoring this event,” Johnson continued.

Signature sponsor CFL Flooring / CFL USA will be joined by 18 sponsors in the President’s Circle. Those include AdventHealth Gordon, Atlanta Gas Light Co., Family Savings Credit Union, Fox Systems, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Georgia Power, Gordon County Government, Hamilton Health Calhoun Vitruvian Health, Holston Gas, LGE Community Credit Union, LX Hausys Americas Inc., Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, North Georgia EMC, Nourison Home, Shaw Industries Group, Starr-Mathews Agency and The Ridge at Calhoun.

The city of Calhoun, the Coosa Valley Credit Union and the Development Authority of Gordon County are sponsoring at the Engineer’s Circle level.

Sponsors at the Innovator’s Circle level include Gordon County Schools, Liberty Tire, Parrish Construction, Republic Services, Right Way Profits and Synovus.

Arrow Exterminators and BankSouth Mortgage-Downey Lending Team are sponsoring at the Manager’s Circle level.

For more information, please contact Kathy Johnson at (706) 625-3200 or kjohnson@gordoncountychamber.com.