Letter to the Editor: PFAS/PFOS

I’ve been following the story regarding 18 families suing the major carpet manufacturers and manufacturers of products that contained “forever chemicals” (PFAS/PFOS). This lawsuit would benefit lawyers, 18 families and possibly Erin Brockovich. Who gets hurt? DuPont, MMM, our biggest employers Shaw and Mohawk, and North Georgia. Our communities of North Georgia, particularly Dalton, Chatsworth and Calhoun.

If these chemicals are in our water supply at excessive levels would not all of us in North Georgia be harmed, not just 18 families? Should this not be a class action suit? Should the carpet manufacturers be included in the first place? Where is the proof that carpet manufacturers even knew before the early 2000s these chemicals were forever chemicals and they were harmful to humans in the way they were?

I started in the carpet business in 1974 and retired in 2024. I was first in carpet manufacturing as an owner, then various chemical businesses as executive management and later as a consultant. I never heard about these chemicals until the early 2000s. The carpet manufacturers say they never knew about these chemicals until the early 2000s. If this is true, are we going to harm our biggest employers and maybe ruin our North Georgia communities on allegations that would benefit the lawyers, maybe Erin Brockovich and 18 families (who will be able to move elsewhere and leave us with the carnage of our communities)?

Bob Buchanan

Rocky Face