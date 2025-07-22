Murray Arts Council to host 1980s Prom fundraiser on July 26

The Murray Arts Council (MAC) is winding the clock back to the 1980s with its upcoming fundraiser, 1980s Prom. The “prom” will be Saturday, July 26, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Fairy Valley Venue in Crandall. Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased on MAC’s website at murray-arts.com. Some tickets may be available for purchase at the door.

The 1980s Prom is for ages 21 and older. There will be a cash bar and light “high school prom” refreshments, in addition to non-alcoholic beverages. Guests will dance to the best 1980s music provided by deejays Jake Sane and Chris Bentley. There will also be a prom photo backdrop for attendees to have “prom photos” taken. Guests in attendance will be able to vote for Prom King, Prom Queen, Biggest 80s Hair, Best 80s Ensemble and Best Overall. Unique trophies have been created for these awards by Prom Committee Chair Lori Osborne. The 1980s Prom Committee includes Osborne, Calem Jones, Jake Sane and Lori McDaniel.

“We have been wanting to do a fundraiser that both raises needed funding for Murray Arts Council, but also is something really fun for the community. We think our 1980s Prom is the perfect solution. Recruiting the ‘other Lori’ to chair the event has been the icing on the cake. She knows her ‘80s music, is very creative and is not afraid to tell folks they need to buy tickets! We are having a blast picking out prom outfits, hair and accessories,” said McDaniel, MAC Board Co-President.

“I love the music of the ‘80s,” said Osborne. “Having lived in Chatsworth my whole life, I really wanted to be involved with something positive that brings people out to have a great time here in Chatsworth. We have been brainstorming great social media posts including some funny videos, so keep your eyes peeled on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for some great 80s Prom teasers! And, yes, my prom dress is getting its final alterations. I will be there in my shiny, puffy dress with very large hair, and I hope everyone else will be there, too!”

The Murray Arts Council, founded in 2012, is a nonprofit arts agency serving Chatsworth and Murray County. MAC is a volunteer-driven organization and invites all local art lovers to join it in offering a variety of arts experiences including classes, art exhibits, concerts in the park and stage productions.

If you would like additional information on the 1980s Prom or the Murray Arts Council, please visit the MAC website at murray-arts.com or visit its Facebook page @murraycountyartscouncil.