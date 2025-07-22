Newsroom Picks – July 22, 2025

Today in History

On July 22, 1864, in the one-day Battle of Atlanta, the largest battle of the Atlanta Campaign, Confederate General John Bell Hood continued to try to drive General William T. Sherman from the outskirts of the city when he attacked the Yankees on Bald Hill. The Union force under Sherman consisted of three armies: James McPherson’s Army of the Tennessee, John Schofield’s Army of the Ohio, and George Thomas’ Army of the Cumberland. Thomas’ force pressed on Atlanta from the north, at Peachtree Creek, while McPherson swung to Atlanta’s eastern fringe to cut the Georgia Railroad, which ran to Decatur. Hood struck at McPherson on July 22, but several problems blunted the Confederate attack. The broken, rugged terrain made coordination difficult, and the attack, which had been planned for dawn, did not begin until after noon. Most important, and unbeknownst to Hood, McPherson extended his line east. The Confederates had assembled along a line—which they thought was behind the Union flank—but was now directly in front of fortified Federal soldiers. Hood’s men briefly breached the Union line, but could not hold the position. The attack failed, and Sherman tightened his hold on Atlanta.

“We cross our bridges when we come to them and burn them behind us, with nothing to show for our progress except a memory of the smell of smoke, and a presumption that once our eyes watered.” (Tom Stoppard)

“She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come.” (Prov. 31:25)

The bees’ buzz is the sound made by their wings which beat 11,400 times per minute.