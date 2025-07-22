Public Safety Stats for June 

Statistics from Dalton fire and law enforcement agencies show that there has been an uptick in violent crimes in Dalton in 2025 as compared to 2024 statistics, while property crimes are on a downward trend. The Dalton Fire Department responded to 4,511 incidents since June of 2024, with June 2025 being the busiest month out of the past 13, with 402 incidents.

The Dalton Public Safety Commission met for its regular monthly meeting on July 15 to hear updates from Assistant Dalton Police Chief Chris Crossen and Dalton Fire Chief Matt Daniel regarding police and fire responses during June, as well as brief financial reports from each agency.

The City of Dalton’s Public Safety Commission (PSC) oversees the operations of the Dalton Police Department and the Dalton Fire Department, including reviewing and approving internal policies for the agencies and also appointing agency chiefs and leadership. The PSC also reviews applications for alcoholic beverage licenses. The PSC is composed of five commissioners who are appointed by the Mayor and Council; current members include Truman Whitfield, who serves as Commission Chair; Alex Brown, Terry Mathis and Dalton Mayor Annalee Sams. All members were present for the July 15 meeting, either in person or via teleconference.

Dalton Police Department (DPD)

Assistant Police Chief Chris Crossen gave June updates and reported violent crimes have increased by approximately 36.67% when compared to 2024. There have been 41 violent crimes YTD 2025 compared to 30 in 2024. Property crimes have decreased by 24.29% when compared to 2024. All categories of property crimes have shown a decrease YTD compared to 2024.

Dalton Fire Department (DFD)

Fire Chief Matt Daniel presented the Department’s June statistics to the Commission, showing that Medical Assist calls continue to account for just under half of the 402 calls the department responded to in June, while there were 19 motor vehicle crashes with injuries, 3 vehicle fires, 3 building fires and 1 swift water rescue.

Additional June Dalton Police Department and Fire Department statistics are included in the charts below.

Part 1 crimes, also known as index crimes, are a specific set of serious offenses used by the FBI in their Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program to track crime trends. These crimes are chosen because they are considered serious, occur with some frequency, and are likely to be reported to law enforcement.

The eight Part I crimes are homicide, rape, robbery (taking something of value from someone by force or threat of force), aggravated assault (an unlawful attack with the intent to inflict serious bodily harm), burglary (the unlawful entry of a structure to commit a crime), larceny-theft (the unlawful taking of someone else’s property (excluding motor vehicles), motor vehicle theft, and arson. These eight offenses are divided into two categories: violent crimes (homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault) and property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft and arson).

Statistics show that part 1 crimes, year to date, are down 27.74 % from the 5-year average, Part 2 crimes are down 32.2% from the 5-year average, violent crimes remain fairly steady, dropping 0.5% from the five year average. Traffic crashes have seen a slight 1.9% drop from the 5-year average, while property crimes are down 32.2% from the 5-year average and calls for service are down 9.8% from the 5-year average.

Part II crimes, as defined by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, are a category of offenses that are generally less serious than Part I crimes, including simple assault, forgery, fraud, embezzlement, vandalism, weapons violations and drug abuse violations.

The City of Dalton Fire Department has five fire stations serving the city’s 22 square miles. The City of Dalton Fire Department is an ISO Class 2 emergency service provider consisting of 96 full-time employees. 89 personnel are assigned to the suppression division as firefighters.

June roadway crashes.

June crashes time of day.

June crashes day of the week.

June traffic stops.



Comparative traffic statistics.

Crash location data, June.

Crash contributing factors, June.