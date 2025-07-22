Women, Ratcliffe win USTFCCCA national academic awards

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia women’s track and field team swept the indoor and outdoor National Scholar Team of the Year honors and Stephanie Ratcliffe was named the Women’s Field Scholar Athlete of the Year outdoors, according to an announcement from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The Lady Bulldogs boast a 3.45 grade point average (GPA) and were second at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships before winning the program’s first women’s national outdoor title. This marks the third time in history that the Georgia women have been named the National Scholar Team of the Year indoors (2017-18) and only the second time the unit has earned the accolade outdoors (2017). Ratcliffe’s honor is fourth of its kind for UGA after the legendary Keturah Orji earned the accolade in 2015 and 2017-18.

Ratcliffe, a native of Melbourne, Australia, posted a 3.95 GPA as she works to complete her third combined degree during her undergraduate years at Harvard and her graduate years at Georgia. Nailing down the 2023 NCAA hammer throw title while at Harvard, Ratcliffe won the 2025 championship for the Bulldogs and became the first student-athlete to both win a title in the event from two different schools and on non-consecutive years.

The USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams and Individuals were also announced. The Georgia men, who featured a runner-up finish of their own at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, were named an All-Academic Team thanks in part to their 3.19 GPA.

Shemar Chambers, Jordan Fick, Alex Kolesnikoff, Eddie Kurjack, Micah Larry, Xai Ricks, Alon Rogow and Maximus Tucker were the Bulldogs named as All-Academic Individuals for the men. On the women’s side, Lianna Davidson, Sydney Harris, Kaila Jackson, Erin McMeniman, Karsen Phillips, Ratcliffe, Reign Redmond, Manuela Rotundo and Michelle Smith were included.