Boys and Girls Clubs youth attend MLB All-Star Game

The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Georgia had the opportunity to send eight youth and two staff members to the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15.

Thanks to a generous offer made by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Major League Baseball and New York Life Insurance, youth traveled from six North Georgia counties to Atlanta and attended the game at no cost.

For Damian, a club member from Dalton who went to the game, the experience was exciting.

“At the end, there was a tie and they had to do a home run hit-off,” Damian said. “Seeing the Braves bat then was so fun.”

Exposing youth from around the region to unique adventures is one of the primary goals of the Boys and Girls Clubs. Deb Stowe, a club director who attended the game with the kids, is passionate about offering local youth these opportunities.

“They need to know that life is full of endless possibilities and there is life outside of their small bubble,” said Stowe.

Email newsletter signup

From participating in college tours to the Senate Page Program, the Boys and Girls Clubs is always looking for new ways to teach and engage club youth. Robert, a former member from Dalton who has been working at the club as part of the Youth Employment Program for four summers now, also attended the game and appreciates the experiences the club offers him.

“I get to go places and meet people, like (state Sen.) Chuck Payne,” said Robert.

For the clubs’ Chief Executive Officer, Robbie Slocumb, who helped organize the All-Star Game trip, these experiences “get kids outside of their element and give them hope.”