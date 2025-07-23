Bulldogs Baseball: Three Bulldogs sign free agent contracts after MLB draft

ATHENS — Georgia All-Americans Robbie Burnett and Ryland Zaborowski along with pitcher Eric Hammond recently signed free agent contracts following the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.

Burnett, a 5-10, 191-pound senior outfielder/infielder from Franklinton, N.C., signed with the New York Yankees organization. Zaborowski, a 6-5, 250-pound infielder from Gilbert, Ariz., signed with the Los Angeles Angels. Hammond, a 6-4, 193-pound right-hander from Keller, Texas, signed with the Minnesota Twins.

Burnett, who earned All-America and Academic All-America honors in 2025, tallied a team-best 20 home runs, 66 RBI, 17 stolen bases and 21 hit-by-pitches. He batted .307 with a .693 slugging percentage and .407 on base percentage in 56 games with 55 starts.

The All-America Zaborowski led the Bulldogs and the Southeastern Conference with a .370 batting average. He posted a .788 slugging percentage, a .500 on base percentage, tallied 17 home runs and 61 RBI in 45 games.

Hammond, who graduated from USC in three years, earned Academic All-SEC honors in his lone season with the Bulldogs. He made 15 relief appearances with a 4.15 Earned Run Average in 17.1 innings with 23 strikeouts and seven walks. He did not register a decision, and one of his best efforts came at No. 5 Texas when he tossed 3.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Burnett is the first Bulldog to join the Yankees organization since pitcher Connor Jones in 2016. Zaborowksi is now in the Angels system along with former Georgia teammates Slate Alford (9th round) and Alton Davis II (11th round) who were drafted last week. They are the first three in the Angels system since pitcher Zac Kristofak in 2019. Hammond is the first Bulldog in the Twins organization since shortstop Cole Tate in 2022.

Email newsletter signup

The Bulldogs posted a 43-17 record, played host to an NCAA Athens Regional as a number seven national seed and finished as high as No. 15 in the final top 25 rankings.