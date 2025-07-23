Dalton-based Tarkett receives 11 international creative awards

Tarkett, a Dalton-based residential and commercial flooring solutions company, was recently recognized in two international creative award competitions, the Hermes Creative Awards and the Viddy Awards, administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The flooring manufacturer received six Hermes Creative Awards for outstanding marketing strategy, creative campaigns and activations, and five Viddy Awards for outstanding achievement in video and digital production.

Among the highlights are the Platinum awards for four initiatives. One Hermes Platinum Award went to the “Every Step Matters” campaign, which translated complex sustainability concepts into relatable human values. The campaign encouraged participation in Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program, resulting in a 50% increase in materials diverted from landfills and a 939% growth in website traffic on sustainability pages.

Another Hermes Platinum was awarded to Tarkett’s 2024 Design Days activation, an integrated marketing campaign centered around the launch of its flagship Layered Duality collection at the annual commercial interiors showcase hosted in Chicago’s Fulton Market. The campaign’s clutter-breaking content and 360-degree guerilla marketing approach achieved a 36% increase in leads from 2023 and a 92% purchase intent among event attendees.

The Viddy Awards celebrated Tarkett’s storytelling and branded content. Among its Platinum-winning projects was Designing with Dignity, a narrative campaign showcasing the company’s empathic, evidence-based approach to senior living design by advocating for thoughtful senior living spaces. The initiative reinforced Tarkett’s dedication to blending functionality with human-centric design.

“At Tarkett, marketing is about more than campaigns — it’s about creating experiences that connect, educate and empower,” said Sonia Serrao, vice president of brand marketing at Tarkett North America. “These awards honor the humanity at the heart of our storytelling and the people who bring those stories to life.”

Tarkett received two Golds and two Honorable Mentions in the Hermes Awards, as well as two Golds and one Honorable Mention in the Viddy Awards.