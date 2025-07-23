Dalton council approves demolition of Masonic lodge building

The Dalton City Council voted 4-0 Monday to accept a demolition agreement and easement for Masonic Lodge 238.

Mayor Annalee Sams typically votes only when there is a tie.

The building, at the corner of Hamilton and Emery streets, has not been occupied in more than 25 years. It was condemned by the city as a safety hazard in 2023. Lodge members, who now meet in the Mack Gaston Community Center, asked for time to try to raise funds to restore the building.

In February 2025, the lodge, which owns the building, sent a letter to the city asking it to demolish the building and turn the site into a monument to the lodge and to the city’s Black community. The vote Monday was in response to that letter.

Lodge members will reimburse the city for the cost of the demolition and will retain ownership of the site.

The council members also voted 4-0 to:

• Amend the alcoholic beverage law to allow no more than one package store license for each 2,500 city residents as determined by the census and to increase the limit for on-street drinks in plastic cups in the downtown business district to two from one.

• Approve a request by Sebastian Arroqui (for the Salvation Army) to rezone from neighborhood commercial to rural residential 1.74 acres on Trammel Street and Jones Street to construct two duplexes.

• Approve a request by Octavio Perez to rezone from high-density residential to general commercial .7 acres at 501 N. Hamilton St.

• Agree to take part in an opioid settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family.

• Agree to take part in opioid settlements with Alvogen, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Apotex, Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Indivio, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Zydus Pharmaceuticals. In all settlements, the amount the city will receive is yet to be determined. The state attorney general’s office has approved all settlements.

• Approve a $36,000 change order with Cherokee Mechanical of Calhoun in the installation of a new heating and air conditioning system in City Hall. This brings the total cost of the project, which is funded from the capital budget, to $1.624 million.Where will the money come from ? (contingency fund? etc?)

• Approve a $1,000 change order with Integrated Builds to the hangar project at Dalton Municipal Airport for additional backfill at areas that need to be excavated. This brings the total cost of the project to $3.94 million. (how much above original budget? Where will the money come from ? (contingency fund? etc?)

• Reappoint Kenneth Harless to a five-year term on the Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Board of Zoning Appeals. Reappoint Jim Lidderdale to a four-year term on the Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission. Appoint Steve Laird to a four-year term on the Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission.

• Renew Top Shelf Concessions’ contract to provide concessions at the Heritage Point Softball and Soccer Complexes, the Ron Nix Soccer Complex and the Al Rollins Baseball Complex. Top Shelf pays the city 15% of the gross revenue of the concession stands. This contract is from July 21, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2025. This contract will renew each year unless one side chooses to cancel it with 30 days notice. Officials said changing the contract to a calendar year will allow for an easier transition if the city chooses to not renew the contract.