Dalton council members say they share concerns about work on Cuyler, Pentz streets

Members of the Dalton City Council said Monday they are frustrated with how long it is taking to complete the streetscape work on Cuyler Street and Pentz Street in downtown Dalton.

City Administrator Andrew Parker said the contract with the company performing the work contains penalties for late performance and he and City Attorney Jonathan Bledsoe are reviewing the project to see if they apply.

During the public comments section of the council’s meeting, Jim Lidderdale, one of the owners of Garmony Coffee House on Cuyler Street, noted that the work has been going on for about a year.

“The last we heard, it was supposed to be substantially complete by the 31st of this month,” he said. “I don’t see it happening by the end of next month or even September.”

Lidderdale said the work is keeping customers away and “costing us money every day.”

Parker said that the contractor encountered some “unexpected and unforeseen conditions,” so the City Council granted a 60-day extension which expires at the end of this month.

Email newsletter signup

Officials said the contractor encountered much more rock than expected during the work. But Parker said the contractor had not met “some scheduling commitments” to the city.

In May 2024, the City Council approved an $8.196 million contract with Wilson Construction Management of Norcross for the streetscaping of Pentz Street and Cuyler Street.

That contract calls for “approximately 2,000 feet of utility improvements, drainage improvements, roadway improvements and streetscape improvements.”

The project includes decorative mast arms, brick work on the sidewalks and other features to make things look uniform with Hamilton Street and the other streetscaped areas of the city. It also includes curb and gutter enhancements, taking all overhead electrical lines underground and updating the subterranean sewer and stormwater infrastructure. That’s why the contractor has had to dig under the streets.

The contractor will also replace traffic control signals and mill, resurface and stripe the streets. The sidewalks will also be made handicapped accessible.

This is the final stage of the downtown streetscape plan developed some 25 years ago.

The project is partially funded from a grant. The rest of the funding comes from the city’s general fund.

Under the contract, if at any point the amount of completed work lags behind the contract time by more than 20%, the local government can determine that the contractor is “not faithfully performing” and “withhold all monies and refrain from making any additional payments to the contractor” until the work is “progressing satisfactorily.”