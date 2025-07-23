Dalton Daily Citizen to publish wedding, engagement & newborn photos

Remember the days when your local newspaper devoted space to society news – when birth, engagement and wedding announcements and photos kept communities connected and shared the milestone moments in the lives of readers?

Well, the Dalton Daily Citizen is going old school and bringing back the social page – a place for you to brag on your newborn, share the news of your engagement, and celebrate your wedding.

Send a photo and a short writeup, with the subject line “newborn,” “engagement,” or “wedding,” to editorial@daltoncitizen.com to announce your big news, at no cost, courtesy of the Dalton Daily Citizen.