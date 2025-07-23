Georgia Retired Educators Association meets

The Georgia Retired Educators Association (GREA) recently held a Unit 16 president's meeting at Yellowstone Steak & Buffet in Dalton. The area director plans for the upcoming year with presidents from local area units. On the front row, from left, are Penny Howerton, former GREA Area 16 director; Shawn Turner, Walker County; Barbara Howard, Catoosa County; and Denie Pursley, Catoosa County. On the back row are Dennis Howerton, Ringgold; Pete Adams, Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association President; Raymond Turner, Walker County; Becky Oliver, Georgia Retired Educators Association Area 16 Director; Gary Cochran, Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association past president; and Bruce Potts, Calhoun Gordon County. (Submitted)