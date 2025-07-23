Letter to the Editor: A question of responsibility

How in the world can people who claim to be Christian excuse a president who is associated with and condoned a pedophile, a man who has brainwashed, abused and raped children. For that matter, how can people ignore the living children who are hungry and who need life-saving immunizations? Good grief!

Yes, in 2016 Christians endorsed and helped elect the president of the United States. The purpose of this single issue was to see judges appointed to the courts (especially the Supreme Court) who would reverse the right of free choice, specifically, right of choice in one of the most private of situations, i.e., the right of an individual and her physician regarding the question of abortion. It is hypocrisy when concern is given to the baby in utero and not to living children in threat and need. Do children cease to be sacred after birth, or if they live in another country? Life-sustaining food, which could save thousands of children, is about to be destroyed! (USAID by Trump’s order.) Are we really “pro” life?

A guiding principle in my life has been to leave behind things a bit better than I found them. Whether it was a house rented or purchased and sold or a profession I joined and loved. My purpose has been to improve whatever for the next who would occupy or join. Years ago my sister-in-law, Jane, gave me a picture of a man planning a tree with an attached saying, “Planting a tree today is for another to rest under.” This was a good life creed.

I will be departing this life pretty soon at age 88 and I don’t see that I’m leaving this life as good as I found it. I would wish for a better country and world for my grandchildren than the prospect that I see today. Can’t we do better?

Drayton Sanders

Dalton