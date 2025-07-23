Mountain bike group gives away children’s helmets

The Northwest Georgia Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) gave away about 50 children’s bicycle helmets recently at Dalton First Baptist Church during its Christmas in July event.

Northwest Georgia SORBA President Gennie Dasinger said a “very generous donor” was inspired by the story of Norah Paulk, a Whitfield County girl who survived a near-fatal bicycle accident in May. Norah’s mother, Kristy Ann Paulk, credits her daughter’s survival to the fact she was wearing a helmet and to her and her husband immediately starting CPR on Norah.

“Part of our mission is getting kids on bikes,” said Dasinger.