Newsroom Picks – July 23, 2025

Today in History

On July 23, 1988, the band Guns N’ Roses made its breakthrough when their first hit single, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” entered the Billboard Top 40. Originally formed out of the ashes of two other groups—L.A. Guns and Hollywood Rose—Guns N’ Roses played in a style that owed much more to the pure hard rock of the 1970s than to the showy heavy metal of the 1980s. GNR released their first full-length album, Appetite For Destruction, in the summer of 1987, and with it their debut single, “Welcome To The Jungle,” but neither the album nor its first single was an immediate success. It took nearly a year of touring and the release of a second single, “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” to earn Guns N’ Roses a place in music history.

Quote of the Day

“Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you.” (Anne Lamott)

Bible Verse of the Day

“Those who look to him are radiant, and their faces shall never be ashamed.” (Psalms 34:5)

Miscellanea

AI may be able to predict, and help prevent, suicide, according to research conducted at Florida State University, where researchers have developed a tool they say can predict potential suicide up to two years in advance with 80 percent accuracy. According to a PBS report, FSU researchers analyzed a data repository containing the health records of roughly two million patients and identified more than 3,200 individuals who had attempted suicide. Machine learning took over and created a special algorithm that methodically learned to recognize the various risk factors leading up to suicide. Learn more by visiting pbs.org/newshour.