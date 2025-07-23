Pets of the Week: Meet Andi Jane and Laken

Andi Jane was part of a community and when a sweet lady realized she was so wonderful she decided to see if the Humane Society could find her a great home.

This little girl is learning to be around other babies and is so curious to life at the shelter. Her little head tilt makes her expression so cute, and she looks like she is really listening to you. Come meet this sweet girl and fall in love.

Laken is a beautiful medium-haired baby. She has the cutest little markings on her face.

Laken loves to watch what is going on at the shelter and will get involved if she is interested. A window seat with the sun streaming in is her favorite place to take a nap.

Laken is looking for her forever, loving home. Come meet this sweet girl and fall in love.

Visit hsnwga.org to apply to adopt a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer.

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia, at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton, is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for tours and adoptions.