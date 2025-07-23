SEC Network re-signs prolific group of on-air personalities

Heading into the 2025 college football season, SEC Network announced the renewals of six familiar faces who have totaled more than 40 years of experience with serving SEC fans.

Heading into the 2025 college football season, SEC Network announced the renewals of six familiar faces: Randall Cobb, Chris Doering, Roman Harper, Alyssa Lang, Matt Stinchcomb and Benjamin Watson, who have totaled more than 40 years of experience with serving SEC fans.

“We’re thrilled this diverse and trusted group will be remaining with SEC Network,” said Pete Watters, VP of Production. “The expertise, professionalism and energized analysis they bring to both our studio and live programming is second to none. Excited to see them continue to engage fans this fall.”

After a successful first year with SECN, Cobb signed a one-year extension. His co-hosting duties on Out of Pocket, alongside Lang, showcased both his personality and deep knowledge of the game of football as they fused fun and football each week. Cobb will continue to appear on select editions of SEC Now throughout the fall in addition to his Out of Pocket co-hosting duties.

A staple in the Saturday football studios, Doering appears across the network on SEC Now and SEC Football Final each Saturday during the college football season. Doering also co-hosts SEC This Morning every Monday and Friday on both SECN and Sirius XM. He signs his extension after having been with SEC Network for nearly a decade.

Harper continues to grow and expand his presence with SEC Network after renewing his multi-year contract. The SEC Nation analyst will continue to join the crew on the signature weekly traveling show, bringing his energy to schools across the Southeast. The former Super Bowl Champion and NFL Pro Bowl safety co-hosts Read & React every Monday throughout college football season, while also making regular appearances on SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. Harper has also contributed as a SportsCenter AM guest each Saturday in the fall, prepping fans for all the keys to that weekend’s slate of games.

Lang – a versatile and veteran voice on the network – signed a multi-year extension. A host, anchor and sideline reporter for SEC Network, she works across football, basketball, gymnastics, baseball and softball. Alongside Cobb, Lang co-hosts SECN’s Out of Pocket and serves as one of the SEC Now anchors, bringing SEC fans all they need to know about the happenings around the league. Last year, Lang also had the opportunity to anchor SportsCenter for the first time in her career, joining the desk in both Bristol and L.A.

Stinchcomb – who has worked with the company for over 15 years – signed a multi-year agreement. The color commentator will continue to call SEC Network afternoon games alongside Taylor Zarzour and Lang in his 17th college football season. Stinchcomb will also keep up his appearances on studio programming on weekdays in both the fall and offseason as he brings fans the most up-to-date analysis of teams across the SEC.

After joining SEC Network in 2021, Super Bowl Champion and former Georgia standout Benjamin Watson extended his contract with the company. His expertise of the game is shown through his insightful takes on both SEC Now and SEC Football Final throughout the fall. Additionally, Watson is a staple on the 2 p.m. SportsCenter each Friday throughout the college football season, bringing his knowledge of all things SEC.