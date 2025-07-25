Home
Announcing the birth of David Thomas Ridley
Published 8:30 am Friday, July 25, 2025
By DDC Newsroom | editorial@daltoncitizen.com
Tommy and Laura Kate Ridley welcomed David Thomas Ridley into the world on Saturday, July 12, at 1:08 a.m. Katie Grace is his big sister.
