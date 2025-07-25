Announcing the engagement of Aubree Cervantes and Chandler Jackson
Published 8:30 am Friday, July 25, 2025
By DDC Newsroom | editorial@daltoncitizen.com
Aubree Cervantes and Chandler Jackson are overjoyed to announce their engagement! Chandler proposed on June 6, 2025, during a trip to Port St. Joe, Fla. — a place neither had visited before, but one that will now always hold a special place in their hearts. The proposal was deeply meaningful, filled with love and joy, and a moment they will cherish forever. Aubree and Chandler are thankful for the goodness of God that brought them together and look forward to a future rooted in love and faith.