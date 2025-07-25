‘Big Fish’ musical premieres Friday at ACT, bringing whimsy and heart to Dalton

“Big Fish,” the musical adaptation of Andrew Wallace’s 1998 novel and a 2003 film, premieres Friday, July 25, at Dalton’s Artistic Civic Theatre, weaving together a heartfelt tale of family, legacy and larger-than-life stories.

The production, running through Aug. 2 at 905 Gaston St. alternates between two timelines. In the present, 60-year-old Edward Bloom confronts his mortality as his son Will prepares for fatherhood. In a storybook past, a young Edward encounters a Witch, a Giant, a Mermaid, and his true love, Sandra. The narratives converge as Will uncovers a secret his father never shared.

Directed by Hunter Ford, the musical explores the power of storytelling.

“At its heart, ‘Big Fish’ is a story about stories — the ones we tell, the ones we embellish, and the ones we hold onto when reality feels too small,” Ford said. “Edward’s tales are bridges: connecting past to present, father to son, myth to memory.”

The 2013 Broadway production earned three Drama Desk Award nominations.

Kyle Conkle, who plays Edward Bloom, highlighted the community spirit of the production.

“For me, ‘Big Fish’ is the perfect example of bringing a group of strangers together,” Conkle said. “The bond created by this community and theatre is breathtaking. Musical theatre is home, a chance to escape reality and dream big.”

Performances are scheduled for July 25, 26, 31 and Aug. 1-2 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on July 27 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at artisticcivictheatre.com, by calling (706) 278-4796 or at the door.