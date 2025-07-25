Chief justice welcomes Land to Georgia Supreme Court

Chief Justice Nels S.D. Peterson issued the following statement in response to Gov. Brian Kemp’s appointment of the Hon. Ben Land to the Supreme Court of Georgia:

“The Supreme Court congratulates and welcomes Judge Land. His background and experience, including years as a state appellate judge, trial court judge and litigator, position him well to serve on the state’s highest court. My fellow justices and I look forward to working with him.”

Land has most recently served on the Georgia Court of Appeals, the state’s intermediate appellate court, to which he was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. Prior to that, he served as a trial judge on the Superior Court for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.

His appointment to the Supreme Court will fill the vacancy left by former Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs, who stepped down from the bench on March 31 to return to private practice.