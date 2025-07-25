Citizen of the Week: Carla Fain has ‘a heart for helping others’

Carla Fain has been a Family Support Council Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for less than a year, but she has already made a big impact on the lives of children, according to Chelsea DeWaters, Murray/Whitfield CASA Program Manager for the Family Support Council.

CASA volunteers advocate for the best interests of children in the foster care system

Fain was sworn in as a CASA volunteer in January.

“During pre-service training, we knew this CASA was in the right place, and felt so grateful that she found us,” said DeWaters.

Her staff supervisor, Stephanie Denton, said she has been amazed by Fain’s “attention to detail, solid instincts, self-direction and thoroughness.”

“Carla joined the CASA program with a clear goal to make a difference,” said Denton. “From the start, she has shown a deep commitment to her community and a heart for helping others. As a CASA volunteer, Carla has built strong, trusting relationships with children, families and professionals alike. She is a dedicated advocate for the children she serves and provides compassionate support to parents working toward reunification.”

For starting off her first case with excellence, Fain earned this year’s Murray/Whitfield CASA Rising Star Award.

For her many efforts to help children in need, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Carla Fain Citizen of the Week.

To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, contact Tracy Harmon at Murray/Whitfield CASA, (706) 428-7931 or tharmon@fscdalton.com.