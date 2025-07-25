Club sponsoring cleanup activities in Spring Place

The Spring Place Ruritan Club is sponsoring a work day at the Lucy Hill/Mission spring and a community-wide litter pickup in Spring Place on Saturday, Aug. 2.

Volunteers will gather at the spring at 9 a.m. and divide into teams to clean out the spring which is on Lucy Hill School Street just off Ellijay Street in the center of the township. Volunteers will also spruce up the grounds and pick up litter along Ellijay and Elm streets to make the town look better before Vann House Day later this month and the Spring Place Festival in August.

So bring your grabbers, tools, waders and any other equipment to help rake, trim, cut, clean out, pick up, etc.

Spring Place was home to the first Christian mission to the Cherokees, site of a removal fort during the Trail of Tears, and then the first county seat for Murray County. It’s one of the most historic communities in the area, a designated Georgia Historic Township, and a district listed on the National Register of Historic Places. And it all started with a spring!

For more information, contact Tim Howard at (706) 280-5535.