Community Calendar – July 25, 2025

Tony Carlson. A free gallery opening and artist reception for artists Carlson and Kait Steward will be held at the Creative Arts Guild, 520 W. Waugh St., Dalton, on Friday, Aug. 1. Featured exhibits are Steward’s “Here is Also Now” in FIVE20, and in Gallery ONE11, “Rooting for the Ridge: An Indelible Vision,” a display of Carlson’s photos of Rocky Face Ridge presented by the Dalton Resilient Communities team.

Ongoing

• Hours for the swimming pool at Dalton’s John Davis Recreation Center, 904 Civic Drive, are as follows: Tuesday through Thursday — 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday — noon to 5 p.m.; and Sunday — 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Varnell Farmers Market is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the picnic area on Main Street in Varnell through Sept. 30.

• The Downtown Dalton Farmers Market, which is sponsored by the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, takes place on Dalton Green, 117 N. Selvidge St., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 6.

Fri. July 25

• The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its annual State of Industry event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Calhoun Campus Conference Center. Chuck Easley, professor of the practice at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Scheller College of Business, will be the keynote speaker. His presentation is titled “Gordon County Industry Outlook 2025: Innovation, Intelligence and Industry | Exploring the Strategic Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Manufacturing, Logistics and Workforce Development.” For more information, please contact Kathy Johnson at (706) 625-3200 or kjohnson@gordoncountychamber.com.

• Cameron Rainey, a local singer-songwriter whose website says he is inspired by George Jones and Kurt Cobain, headlines at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton as part of the Off the Rails Summer Concert Series. Singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne opens, and folk singer Nina Ricci will also perform. The music starts around 6:30 p.m.

Sat. July 26

• The Whitfield County Democratic Community Outreach Committee will host its inaugural Community Appreciation Day Festival at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 218 N. Fredrick St. in Dalton from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers say the festival will feature music, dancing, games, prizes, local artisans and speakers in celebration of the people of the community. Admission is free and open to all, including nonresidents of Whitfield County. No alcohol or drugs allowed. “We want to create an inclusive and united community event where we reach out to one another and extend our hand inviting all citizens whether born here or having come from far away lands seeking refuge and a new life,” the Whitfield County Democratic Community Outreach Committee said in a press release.

• The Hooper family reunion and covered dish luncheon will be at noon at the Hiawassee Senior Citizen Building. Relations of Absalon and Clemmons Hooper and Susan Hooper Stephens are invited to join the family. For more information, text Barbara at (706) 581-2016.

• The Murray Arts Council holds a fundraiser, 1980s Prom, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Fairy Valley Venue in Crandall. Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased on the council’s website at murray-arts.com. Some tickets may be available for purchase at the door. The 1980s Prom is for ages 21 and older. There will be a cash bar and light “high school prom” refreshments, in addition to non-alcoholic beverages. Guests will dance to 1980s music provided by deejays Jake Sane and Chris Bentley. There will also be a prom photo backdrop for attendees to have “prom photos” taken. Guests in attendance will be able to vote for Prom King, Prom Queen, Biggest 80s Hair, Best 80s Ensemble and Best Overall. Unique trophies have been created for these awards. For more information on the 1980s Prom or the Murray Arts Council, please visit the MAC website at murray-arts.com or visit its Facebook page @murraycountyartscouncil.

Sun. July 27

• Free book bags with school supplies will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. at Emmaus Baptist Church, 4268 South Dixie Highway, Resaca.

Tues. July 29

• Dalton Lodge #105 F&AM and Dalton Lodge 238 PHA will hold a community blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The event aims to bolster the local blood supply and help save lives in the Dalton community and surrounding areas. Organizers also hope to raise awareness of the particular need for donations for sickle cell disease.The blood drive will be conducted in partnership with Blood Assurance. Donors should be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent in Georgia), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. All donors will receive a $20 E-gift card. O-negative and AB plasma donors will receive a $25 E-gift card. For preregistration, contact Blood Assurance at 800-962-0628, text BAGIVE to 999777 or register at https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/171970.

• Kids Library Lab, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, 310 Cappes St., Dalton. Open to 1st-5th grades. Participants learn to make a variety of crafts. This week’s craft is Fidget Art.

Fri. Aug. 1

• The public is invited to a free gallery opening and artist reception at the Creative Arts Guild, 520 W. Waugh St., Dalton. Featured exhibits are “Here is Also Now” by Kait Steward in FIVE20, and in Gallery ONE11, “Rooting for the Ridge: An Indelible Vision,” a display of Tony Carlson’s photos of Rocky Face Ridge, presented by the Dalton Resilient Communities team. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. with light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. For information about galleries, programs and classes at the Creative Arts Guild, visit creativeartsguild.org. For questions about the exhibits, contact davidg@creativeartsguild.org or (706) 278-0168.

• Tennessee-based funk and soul band Three Star Revival will perform at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton as part of the Off the Rails Summer Concert Series with indie rock band Chasing Streetlights and singer-songwriter Ben Honeycutt also performing. The music starts around 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 2

• The Spring Place Ruritan Club is sponsoring a work day at the Lucy Hill/Mission spring and a community-wide litter pickup in Spring Place. Volunteers will gather at the spring at 9 a.m. and divide into teams to clean out the spring which is on Lucy Hill School Street just off Ellijay Street in the center of the township. Volunteers will also spruce up the grounds and pick up litter along Ellijay and Elm streets to make the town look better before Vann House Day later this month and the Spring Place Festival in August. For more information, contact Tim Howard at (706) 280-5535.

• There will be a big band dance at 7 p.m. with a 15-piece Glenn Miller-style dance band, the Legionnaires. The dance floor is spacious, $5 cash at the door gets refreshments and a door prize, and the music is great for both ballroom dancing and listening, organizers say. The dance is open to the public. Some people dress fancy; most do not. The dance is at American Legion Post 95, 3329 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga.

Wed. Aug. 6

• The Georgia Mountain Chapter 1125 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its quarterly meeting at the Double L Restaurant in Ellijay. The meeting and Dutch treat lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. All federal employees, retired or active, are invited and encouraged to attend. A guest speaker will discuss benefits and what NARFE has done and is doing to help members. For more information, call Willard or Mary Jones at (706) 276-2728 or Ray Hanson at (706) 528-4672.

Fri. Aug. 8

• The Air Force Jazz Band will perform at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton as part of the Off the Rails Summer Concert Series. The music starts around 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 9

• The city of Varnell will hold a grand opening at 6 p.m. for the Clyde Williams Pavilion, which is at City Park, 422 Ruritan Drive, with a ribbon cutting, pizza, drinks and music. The public is invited. There will also be a mayor and council meeting. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.

Aug. 9-10

• Members of the public are invited to join the Red Clay State Historic Park for the 2025 Cherokee Cultural Celebration. Featured will be the rich history and culture of the Cherokee people through demonstrations, dancing, music and more. The event will begin at 10 a.m and end at 5 p.m. each day. The cost of attendance is $5 per vehicle. Cash will be taken at the gate on both days. Handicap-accessible parking will be available through the main park gate. The Red Clay State Historic Park is at 1140 Red Clay Park Road S.W. in Cleveland, Tenn. Please call (423) 478-0339 with any questions.

Fri. Aug. 15

• Powerpop band Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers headline at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton as part of the Off the Rails Summer Concert Series. They will be joined by Ben Van Winkle and Andrew Witherspoon. The music starts around 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 16

• “Treasured Memories” is the theme for the 28th annual Spring Place Community Festival, set for this day at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church. A used book sale, breakfast biscuits, a bake sale, an indoor flea market, a raffle and other activities will begin at 8 a.m. Highlighting the day is the auction including artist prints, collectibles and historical memorabilia, furniture, rugs, antiques and gift cards donated by area businesses. The outdoor auction begins at 10. The festival is co-sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club. The event will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Ruritan Club and the 150th anniversary of this particular Methodist Church building. Proceeds from the festival will go to the church preservation fund of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. For more information, contact (706) 280-5535 or (706) 264-3968.

Mon. Aug. 18

• First National Community Bank will hold a branch systemwide celebration commemorating 50 years since the bank’s founding in 1975. The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. across all 11 branches, including two in Dalton. The celebration will include food, refreshments and giveaways at the branches and a commemorative ceremony at the founding Chatsworth office featuring a tribute to the bank, which opened for business on Aug. 18, 1975.

Thurs. Aug. 21

• The Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce presents the “State of Healthcare,” “an important conversation about the current landscape and future of healthcare in Greater Dalton.” Local representatives from the area’s “healthcare system” will “share key updates, provide insight into ongoing initiatives and discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping care in our community.” The event is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Dalton Convention Center. The buffet opens at 8:30. The cost is $35 for chamber members and $50 for non-members. The presenting sponsor is Hamilton Medical Center/Vitruvian Health. To register, go to https://dalton.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/3283.

Fri. Aug. 22

• Atlanta singer-songwriter Suzy Jones will be the top-billed act at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton as part of the Off the Rails Summer Concert Series. She will be joined by Austin McBryar and Atlanta blues group The Jesse Williams Band. The music starts around 6:30 p.m.

Wed. Aug. 27

• The Dalton Convention Center board will meet at 8 a.m. in the center.

Fri. Aug. 29

• North Carolina musicians The Shed Bugs will be the headliners at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton as part of the Off the Rails Summer Concert Series. They will be joined by singer-songwriter McKinney and local artist Charlsey Etheridge. The music starts around 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Sept, 5

• The Music City Stones, a Rolling Stones tribute act, and ZZ Top Notch, a ZZ Top tribute band, will perform at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton as part of the Off the Rails Summer Concert Series. The music starts around 6:30 p.m.

Thurs. Sept. 11

• The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) will meet at Yellowstone Steak & Buffet at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and 12:15 p.m. for the program: Becky Oliver, Area 16 Georgia Retired Educators Association director, Association Member Benefits Advisors, DWMREA business items.

Fri. Sept. 12

• Descendencia Texana and Dalton’s Los Del Sexto will perform at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton as part of the Off the Rails Summer Concert Series. The music starts around 6:30 p.m.

Mon. Sept. 15

• The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority will meet at 3:45 p.m. in the council chamber of Dalton City Hall.

Fri. Sept. 19

• Rubik’s Groove headlines the Off the Rails Summer Concert Series event at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. They will be joined by Southern rock group the Band Waleska. The music starts around 5 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 20

• “The Wooblers” Book Launch will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., downtown Calhoun, in the second floor Community Room. The author and illustrator are L.G. Bridges and Tammie J. Walters. Organizers say “Bring a friend. Or share … with anyone with a reader ages 9 to 12.” For more information, visit “Wooblers” on Facebook and “wooblergals” on Instagram.