Dalton High School opens nominations for second annual Athletics Hall of Fame class

Dalton High School announces the commencement of the second year of its Athletics Hall of Fame, continuing the celebration of elite athletes, coaches, administrators and community members who have made enduring contributions to the school’s athletic legacy.

Building on the momentum of its inaugural year, the Hall of Fame remains the highest honor bestowed by the Dalton High School Athletic Department. It recognizes individuals who have reached exceptional levels of achievement, demonstrated outstanding character and significantly shaped the school’s storied athletic tradition.

Key dates for the 2025 induction cycle

Nominations officially opened July 22 and will close on Tuesday, Sept. 2. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be on Oct. 16, followed by a public introduction of the inductees during halftime of the Dalton High School football game on Oct. 17.

Nomination categories

The Hall of Fame accepts nominations in the following categories:

Email newsletter signup

• Former Athlete: Must have graduated from Dalton High School or the Emery Street School at least five years prior to nomination.

• Coach/Administrator: Must be retired and have served Dalton High School for a minimum of five years.

• Community Contributor: Open to individuals who have made impactful contributions to Dalton Athletics; can be nominated at any time.

Posthumous nominations are accepted across all categories.

Selection criteria

Inductees will be chosen based on a holistic evaluation of the following:

• Athletic contributions and performance.

• Honors and awards.

• Level of competition (emphasis on high school accomplishments).

• Records and achievements.

• Leadership and service.

• Community involvement.

• Sportsmanship and citizenship.

How to nominate

To nominate a candidate, individuals must complete the official online nomination form (https://dalton.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9LksR1CZHKyeys6) and submit a detailed letter of support to the Hall of Fame Committee.

Hard copies of all nomination materials should be mailed to:

Ryan Richards

DHS Hall of Fame

1500 Manly St.

Dalton, GA 30721

Please note: Both the form and supporting letter are required for consideration.

A lasting tribute

Inductees will be honored with permanent recognition on a dedicated virtual Hall of Fame website designed to preserve and share the remarkable achievements of Dalton High’s greatest contributors for generations to come.

Dalton High School invites alumni, faculty, students and community members to participate in this meaningful tradition by submitting nominations and attending the celebratory events in October.

For more information, please contact Ryan Richards at ryan.richards@dalton.k12.ga.us.

2024 Athletics Hall of Fame inductees

• Football: Bill Mayo, Ricky Lake, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jimmy Weatherford, Jim Arnold, Ricky Townsend, Bill McManus, Marcus Starling, Steven Roberts, Loran Carter and Deuce Wilkins.

• Basketball: Katie Beck, Christen Brown Long, Brendan Plavich, Ollie Harris, Murray Goodlett.

• Wrestling: Tim Brunson.

• Soccer: Omar Hernandez.

• Baseball: Mitchell Boggs.

• Tennis: Michele Bates.

• Softball: Stacey Richardson Haynes.

• Swimming/Diving: Ethan Young.

• Track/Field: Carrie Mills.

• Golf: Bill McDonald and Michael Clark.

• Community Contributors: Bob Shaw and Brad Lewis.

• Coaches: Bill Chappell, Ronnie McClurg and Janette Carroll.