Dalton State men’s soccer releases 2025 schedule featuring rivalries and road tests

With the 2025 season fast approaching, Dalton State men’s soccer has unveiled a competitive and travel-heavy schedule that blends familiar rivalries with fresh matchups. The Roadrunners will host six home contests at Dalton Stadium, including the annual Dalton Classic, before diving into a rigorous Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) slate and postseason play.

“Coming off a fantastic season,” said Head Coach Douglas Oliveira, “we are excited about a new group with the same goal!”

The season kicks off on Thursday, August 21, with a primetime matchup against Brescia (Ky.) as part of the Dalton Classic. The tournament continues with Campbellsville (Ky.) on August 23, followed by a trio of home games against Bryan (Tenn.) (Aug. 27), Union (Ky.) (Aug. 31), and Florida College (Sept. 4).

The Roadrunners then hit the road for a challenging stretch, facing Reinhardt (Ga.) (Sept. 10), Faulkner (Ala.) (Sept. 18), and Point (Ga.) (Sept. 21), before returning home to host UT Southern (Tenn.) on Oct. 1.

Conference play intensifies in October, beginning with a road trip to Blue Mountain Christian (Miss.) on Oct. 4. Dalton State will then enjoy a two-game homestand against Brewton-Parker (Ga.) (Oct. 10), Thomas (Ga.) (Oct. 12), before hitting the road for key conference matches at Mobile (Ala.) (Oct. 16) and William Carey (Miss.) (Oct. 18). An always testy showdown with Life (Ga.) (Oct. 26), at home closes out the regular season.

“We look forward to seeing some old rivals and facing new competition,” Oliveira added. “This group is hungry, and our schedule will challenge us in all the right ways.”

Email newsletter signup

Postseason play begins with the SSAC Quarterfinals Oct. 31- Nov. 1 at campus sites, followed by the semifinals (Nov. 5) and finals (Nov. 7) in Montgomery, Ala. Should the Roadrunners advance, they’ll compete in the NAIA National Championship First and Second Rounds on Nov. 20 and 22, with the final site set for Orange Beach, Ala., beginning Dec. 1.