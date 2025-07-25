Red Clay State Historic Park to host 2025 Cherokee Cultural Celebration

Members of the public are invited to join the Red Clay State Historic Park on Aug. 9-10 for the 2025 Cherokee Cultural Celebration.

Featured will be the rich history and culture of the Cherokee people through demonstrations, dancing, music and more. The event will begin at 10 a.m and end at 5 p.m. each day.

The cost of attendance is $5 per vehicle. Cash will be taken at the gate on both days. Handicap-accessible parking will be available through the main park gate.

The Red Clay State Historic Park is at 1140 Red Clay Park Road S.W. in Cleveland, Tenn. Please call (423) 478-0339 with any questions.