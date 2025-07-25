The Town Crier: Dalton Women’s College

In 1872, an institute of learning rose up on the southeast corner of Thornton and Waugh. It was dedicated to and focused on the education of young women, a pretty progressive idea for a small, Southern town just seven years after the Civil War.

The location is now the grassy greenspace where the farmers market is held on Saturdays. From a Sept. 19, 1872, newspaper article found online, we learn some of the origins of the school and about the original building.

The location was voted on and approved by the male members of the First Methodist Church and the bondholders. The “newspaper” (I’m assuming the editor) was not happy with the choice of location and mentions that other community leaders were disappointed as well. Their choice for a location would be for the college to have been located on a rise somewhere in town, visible from the railroads that pass through town, so folks on the trains could see it. The design of the building was deemed very attractive and so the thought was it would add to the prestige of the town for those passing through, as well as “mutely appealing to them for their patronage.” The article does later state that with the location a done deal, everyone should get behind it and support it.

In the article we learn the contract for construction was awarded by the trustees to Dalton’s Dr. A.W. Bivings. The cost was set at $13.50 per thousand bricks, and the lumber had already been purchased. The bricks, I believe, would have been made locally. The article goes on to describe the structure.

The main building would be 40 by 80 feet, and stand two-and-a-half stories high. The front of the building was to face south (if you’re standing on the site today, that would be facing the courthouse). Heading down the hall the first two rooms on either side would be library rooms. Further down the 10- foot-wide hallway, the west (left side) would be two rooms (classrooms one assumes) 20 by thirty-seven-and-a-half feet in size.

On the east side (the right) would be a recitation room with a rostrum in the front. Knowing Dalton at the time, this would likely be for students to make presentations as well as guest lecturers.

On the second floor would be a chapel, and a vestibule that was two stories high that was to feature an observatory!

On the top of the building a cupola was to crown the building (the cupola doesn’t show up in photos). The groundbreaking had occurred the previous Tuesday and the building was scheduled to be finished by Nov. 20, 1872, a quick turnaround indeed.

Online I found a couple of photographs of the college. In what appears to be the oldest one, the building is shown perhaps at its opening, which would have been in November. The trees are leafless and there is a good crowd around.

The building is not square, but, like a cross, has four wings. There is a white picket fence in front of it. The date on the photo is “1872.”

Another, later, photo of the building shows an addition of an entire wing to the west side of the building, standing three stories tall to match the original structure’s skyline. There is a veranda with arches that connects the original building with the extension. This is indeed a sign of how successful the school was.

In July 1873, a published feature explains some of the costs and opportunities available at the college for the coming fall term. There were three terms per year, each term lasting three months.

The fall term started the first day of September and ended the last day of November. It appears the winter term would be January through March and then a spring term from April through June, with July and August out for the summer break.

The school had elementary, preparatory (high school) and collegiate departments. Per term, the costs ran $6 for elementary, $12 for preparatory and $16 would get you a term of college education. There was also a $1 contingency fee. Please note the tuition was “strictly” due up front!

The information goes on to tout the materials included at the school such as a chemistry lab, “astronomical apparatus” and globes, charts and maps, and anything else needed for the typical education of young women of the time.

Room and board could be had for $12.50 a month, and the young lady would be put up at the home of some of the “… best families in the city.” There was also room for a few boarders at the family home of the president of the college, the Rev. William A. Rogers.

Room and board included washing, lights and “etc.” For a three-term year at the college level, the cost would have been about $161.50. A dollar then is worth about $27 now, so for a year the cost would be $4,360.50. That’s still a pretty good deal since it includes room and board.

Another line states that $55 would pay for a student, including room and board, for one term. It seems this info was included in case someone wanted to sponsor a young lady.

The school building lasted for 60 years. In 1933, the building was demolished and City Park School was built, the new school building facing west toward Thornton. That building was torn down in the 21st century and now is home to greenspace. It would be the mid-1960s, with the founding of Dalton Junior College, before there was a college in town again for women to attend, albeit this time, coed.

Since at least 1872 and the Women’s College in Dalton, with its “astronomical apparatus,” the women of Dalton have been able to aim for the stars!

Mark Hannah is a Dalton native who works in the film and video industry.