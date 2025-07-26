Cade Fisher Northwest Whitfield High School achievements
Published 8:30 am Saturday, July 26, 2025
Four-time letter-winner under head coach Todd Middleton.
Competed as a two-sport athlete at Northwest Whitfield as a one-time letter-winner in football.
2022 Under Armour All-American.
Trending
Holds Georgia state record for career ERA (0.71), while going 17-1 with 300 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings (17.2 K/9).
Two-time All-State recipient, including a first-team nod as a senior.
Named All-Conference and Conference Pitcher of the Year in consecutive seasons as a junior and senior.
Email newsletter signup
Also collected a pair of All-Section and All-Area honors from 2021-22 while earning Player of the Year honors in both seasons in the latter.
As a freshman, helped lead Northwest Whitfield to a 21-7 record and a regional championship.
Competed for Team USA 18U National Team in 2021, tossing eight scoreless innings and allowing four hits and two walks while striking out 10.
Trending
Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 12 Left Handed Pitcher (LHP) and No. 112 overall player nationally, while being the No. 1 pitcher and No. 12 player in Georgia.
Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as No. 9 LHP and No. 57 overall player nationally, in addition to the No. 5 overall player and No. 1 pitcher in the state.
Also competed for DRB Elite and the East Cobb Astros, leading East Cobb to a WWBA championship in 2021.
Member of the National Honor Society.