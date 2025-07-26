Cade Fisher Northwest Whitfield High School achievements 

Cade Fisher’s Stat Sheet / — Abbreviation Glossary: HBP - Hit Batters, ERA - Earned Run Average, App - Appearances, GS - Games Started, CG - Complete Games, SV - Saves, IP - Innings Pitched, H - Hits Allowed, R - Runs Allowed, ER - Earned Runs, HR - Home Runs Allowed, SFA - Sacrifice Flies Allowed, BB - Walks Allowed, SO - Strikeouts, WP - Wild Pitches, BK - Balks, HB - Hit Batters, BF - Batters Faced, 2B - Doubles, 3B - Triples, FO - Flyouts, GO - Groundouts, NP-STK - Number of Pitches - Strikes Thrown.

During his time at Auburn, Fisher was named to the 2024-25 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. (Courtesy Auburn University athletic program)

The Boston Red Sox picked former Northwest Whitfield student-athlete Cade Fisher in the 18th round of the MLB draft. As a freshman at Florida, Fisher was named a Freshman All-American by Perfect Game in addition to earning mention on the Freshman All-SEC Team. In his sophomore year at Florida, Fisher struck out 76 batters and walked 29 across 59 1/3 innings of work. (Courtesy University of Florida athletic program)

Four-time letter-winner under head coach Todd Middleton.

Competed as a two-sport athlete at Northwest Whitfield as a one-time letter-winner in football.

2022 Under Armour All-American.

Holds Georgia state record for career ERA (0.71), while going 17-1 with 300 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings (17.2 K/9).

Two-time All-State recipient, including a first-team nod as a senior.

Named All-Conference and Conference Pitcher of the Year in consecutive seasons as a junior and senior.

Also collected a pair of All-Section and All-Area honors from 2021-22 while earning Player of the Year honors in both seasons in the latter.

As a freshman, helped lead Northwest Whitfield to a 21-7 record and a regional championship.

Competed for Team USA 18U National Team in 2021, tossing eight scoreless innings and allowing four hits and two walks while striking out 10.

Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 12 Left Handed Pitcher (LHP) and No. 112 overall player nationally, while being the No. 1 pitcher and No. 12 player in Georgia.

Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as No. 9 LHP and No. 57 overall player nationally, in addition to the No. 5 overall player and No. 1 pitcher in the state.

Also competed for DRB Elite and the East Cobb Astros, leading East Cobb to a WWBA championship in 2021.

Member of the National Honor Society.