Dalton/Whitfield braces for scorching heat wave; officials urge precautions

The National Weather Service forecasts high temperatures reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the Dalton area through next week, with a heat index of 105, prompting local officials to urge residents to take precautions to stay safe.

Whitfield County Director of Emergency Services David Metcalf advises residents to seek air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.

“Even a few hours in air conditioning can help,” Metcalf said.

To combat the heat, Metcalf suggests keeping blinds or curtains closed to block out sunlight and maintaining hydration by drinking plenty of fluids and eating lighter meals with high water content. He also recommends wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, and applying sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher when outdoors.

Residents are urged to limit outdoor activities, especially during peak heat hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Metcalf emphasized the importance of recognizing signs of heat-related illnesses. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, sweating, weakness, nausea and headaches. Heat stroke, a more severe condition, may present with confusion, hot dry skin, rapid pulse or fainting, requiring immediate medical attention.

While Whitfield County has no designated heat shelters or programs distributing fans or air conditioners, Metcalf noted that public spaces like the public library and the Mack Gaston Community Center are available for residents to seek relief.

The Whitfield County Senior Center can provide a respite from the heat for senior citizens from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.