Former Bruin diamond standout Cade Fisher joins Boston Red Sox 

Former Northwest Whitfield Bruin baseball star Cade Fisher is having a good time in Florida right now, but not in the way most 21-year-olds enjoy the Sunshine State.

Fisher, who pitched for Auburn last season, was recently selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 18th round of the MLB draft. Fisher quickly signed with the Red Sox and headed to Fort Myers where Boston’s spring training complex is headquartered.

Fisher told the Daily Citizen he is very happy to be with the Red Sox organization.

“I was really excited to be drafted by Boston,” he said from his hotel room in Fort Myers. “I didn’t care about the round I was drafted, I just wanted the opportunity.”

The 6-3, 203-pound Fisher has earned his chance at the big leagues.

He was the epitome of a dominating lefty at Northwest Whitfield, where he played for Coach Todd Middleton. Among his other accomplishments, Fisher set the Georgia (all classifications) record for career earned run average with a 0.71 mark over 157 1/3 innings. He struck out 300 batters and was twice an All-State player.

“Cade really blossomed between his freshman and sophomore years,” Middleton told Chattanoogan.com. “His velocity jumped up and he started turning heads. We knew Cade was going to be big for us. As a junior and senior, Cade put up some historic numbers and led us into the postseason with some great performances.”

After graduating from high school in 2022, Fisher joined the baseball program at the University of Florida where he put together an impressive first season. As a freshman, he was one of the top first-year pitchers in college baseball. He went 6-0 with a 3.10 record and pitched in the College World Series.

Fisher struggled in his second season at Florida, compiling a 7.13 ERA. But his strikeout numbers improved and he finished the year with a winning record (4-3) and another appearance in the College World Series.

Fisher moved on to Auburn for the 2025 campaign. He went 1-3 with a 4.68 ERA. He struck out 54 batters in 42 1/3 innings. As he had in his two years at Florida, Fisher and the Tigers made it to the College World Series.

“I loved my time at Florida and Auburn,” Fisher said. “I was on winning teams all three years and had a lot of fun, I played for two good programs, learned a lot and met a lot of great people. I’m grateful to have played in the College World Series.”

“Playing college baseball was right for me,” Fisher added. “For some players it might be better to go straight to professional baseball right out of high school but I am glad I got to get my feet wet at the college level first. I got a chance to grow up a little before being drafted.”

Fisher worked as a starter and reliever in college. In 150 innings, he struck out 178 hitters.

Fisher grew up a Washington Nationals fan.

“My father who was from Salem, Va., was a Washington Redskins (Commanders) fan so I liked the Redskins and then the Nationals,” Fisher recalled.

His favorite player is Seattle Mariners All-Star pitcher Bryan Woo.

“I love his story … where he came from,” Fisher said.

Fisher said he starts his day early in Fort Myers.

He’s up before 6 a.m. He eats breakfast and attends instructional meetings.

Throwing and weight lifting are followed by a recovery period. He is usually done with the work part of his day by lunch time.

Fisher said he does not know how long he will be in Fort Myers. He expects to be assigned to a minor league team in time for next season. At this point, he does not plan to play winter ball.

That will give him time to spend with his family, mom and dad Chad and Cecelia. He also has a brother Ty, who also played college baseball, and twin sister Haley, who played high school basketball.