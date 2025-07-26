GCV statement on primary runoff results: Affordability is on the ballot 

Georgia Conservation Voters (GCV) congratulates Peter Hubbard on his victory in the Special Primary Runoff for the Democratic nomination to Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) District 3. Hubbard, who earned GCV’s endorsement in the runoff election, can now focus on a November General Election where affordability is on the ballot.

“We endorsed Peter because he knows how to bring bills down. Georgians can’t afford to have a commissioner who’s asleep at the wheel,” said GCV Political Director Connie Di Cicco. “When we talk to voters about a candidate, they ask two questions. Are they qualified, and will they fight for me? With Peter, the answer to both is yes.”

Hubbard’s victory comes the same day as incumbent Commissioners voted to lock Georgians into a historically bad deal with Georgia Power’s long term plans – known as the “Integrated Resource Plan” or IRP. The 2025 update to the plan means that the utility will seek to double its capacity in a span of only eight years. Commissioners point to the rise of data centers as responsible for 80% of anticipated demand growth. Belying claims from Commissioners that customers won’t be on the hook for this growth, the PSC signed an agreement with Georgia Power that explicitly acknowledges that the company plans to ask customers to pay for the construction costs associated with serving data centers (Sec. 2, E). “The Company believes that recovery of these pre-construction costs is particularly important as the Company continues to make investments necessary for Georgia to benefit from new large load customers.”

After bills rose over $43 in three years, only half the term length of a Public Service Commissioner, voter interest in the races has increased. However, candidate campaigns and committees have not spent much money promoting the election. Still, the confusing title of the office (as opposed to the “Public Utilities Commission” utilized in other states) and the several-year gap since the last election have hurt turnout. GCV notes that the state legislature could have saved Georgians tens of millions of dollars by adopting ranked choice voting.