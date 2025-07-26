Georgia’s Main Street programs delivered $824 million in economic impact in 2024

Downtowns including in Dalton are thriving across Georgia thanks to the continued efforts of local Main Street programs. Georgia’s accredited Main Street cities generated more than $824 million in combined private and public investment in 2024, reinforcing the vital role these districts play in driving economic growth and community pride.

In coordination with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) Office of Downtown Development, the Georgia Main Street Program supports 91 designated communities across the state through training, technical assistance and strategic resources. These programs are committed to revitalizing historic downtowns while fostering strong local economies.

In 2024, Georgia’s Main Street programs continued to deliver measurable results across the state. Local programs helped open 677 new businesses and create 3,658 new jobs, while also supporting the construction of 1,861 new housing units. Communities completed 556 public improvement projects and 931 commercial rehabilitation projects, enhancing the look, function and economic potential of their downtowns. Additionally, nearly 17,000 promotional events attracted more than 8.9 million attendees, boosting visibility for small businesses and reinforcing downtown as the heart of community life.

“These results are a testament to the power of local leadership and the value of sustained investment in our downtowns,” said Cherie Bennett, director of DCA’s Office of Downtown Development. “Behind each new business or building improvement is a community working hard to create a more vibrant and resilient future.”

The Georgia Main Street Program has helped revitalize historic commercial districts for more than 40 years and Georgia is one of the five original states to implement the Main Street Approach. Today, the network is comprised of neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. Through statewide coordination, the Office of Downtown Development ensures communities have access to training, guidance and the tools they need to create meaningful change in their downtown districts, regardless of size or geography. For more information about the Georgia Main Street Program and how to get involved, visit georgiamainstreet.org.