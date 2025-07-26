Love’s Travel Stops awards grant to GNTC Commercial Truck Driving program

Love’s Travel Stops has awarded a grant to Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) to support the college’s for-credit Commercial Truck Driving – Class A program.

Love’s recently notified the GNTC Foundation of the $1,000 award. GNTC sought the funds to purchase driver log books in bulk to provide to Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) certificate program students free of charge and to help current and future students to complete the program.

“Obtaining a CDL offers a second chance for many GNTC students,” explained Robert Browder, Program Director and Instructor of Commercial Truck Driving – Class A at GNTC. “Whether students are searching for a good-paying job with benefits to support their family or have difficulty finding employment, the CDL – Class A certificate program can change lives by providing basic training in the principles and skills of commercial truck operations.”

GNTC’s Commercial Truck Driving – Class A certificate program is an 8- to 10-week program. At the program’s completion, students are administered the Georgia CDL skills exam.

Love’s Travel Stops’ core values reflect a strong commitment to communities where the company operates or has headquarter offices. Through its giving initiatives, Love’s focuses on programs aligned with its giving pillars: pre-k through 12th-grade education, youth and family programs, and the professional trucking community.

GNTC’s CDL – Class A program is based at the Walker County Campus in Rock Spring.