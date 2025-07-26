Mitchell named 2025 Transportation Director of the Year

Karen Mitchell, Director of Transportation for Whitfield County Schools, has been named the 2025 Transportation Director of the Year by the North Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA). The honor was announced June 16 at the Georgia Association for Pupil Transportation Conference in Jekyll Island. The award highlights Mitchell’s exceptional leadership, commitment to safety and unwavering dedication to providing reliable transportation for students across the district.

Mitchell’s journey from behind the wheel to leading a county-wide operation is a reflection of passion and people-centered leadership. Her journey in school transportation began 19 years ago behind the wheel of a school bus. As a working parent, she was seeking a schedule that aligned with her children’s, and over the years, she has served in nearly every role within the department.

After just one year, Mitchell became a state-certified trainer and steadily took on additional responsibilities in routing and data entry. She later served as transportation secretary, routing software lead, north end supervisor and assistant director, before ultimately being named director of transportation.

Knowing the ins and outs of every role has helped Mitchell lead with understanding.

“When drivers come to me with questions or concerns, they know I’ve been in their shoes,” Mitchell said.

In her current role, Mitchell oversees budgeting, ensures compliance with changing regulations and directs overall transportation operations. Despite the demands of her position, she makes time to connect with drivers and focus on increasing staff recognition.

“Our drivers do a lot behind the scenes that often goes unrecognized,” she said.

Her leadership philosophy is “fair, firm and consistent.” This approach has guided her decisions and her support of team members at every level. Under her leadership, the Transportation Department has implemented initiatives such as perfect attendance awards and special appreciation days for drivers and mechanics.

Mitchell is also a trusted resource across the region. Whitfield County provides Commercial Driver’s License testing for eight neighboring school districts, and she frequently assists other transportation leaders by answering questions and guiding them through procedures. North Georgia RESA, the regional agency that presented the award, serves five county school systems. There are 16 RESAs across the state, so Mitchell is one of only 16 transportation directors statewide to receive this recognition.

“Karen leads with a clear sense of purpose. Student safety and student-focused service are at the heart of everything she does,” said Ken Johnson, Transportation Program Manager with the Georgia Department of Education. “She goes above and beyond to support her team, which includes drivers, trainers, supervisors, technicians and support staff. She is a resource, a mentor and a voice for moving the profession forward.”

Looking ahead, Mitchell’s goals include launching a defensive driving program for all drivers and introducing a Transportation Employee of the Month recognition. She also plans to utilize a new state-funded training platform called Infinity, which will allow staff to complete additional modules on safety and compliance.

When asked how it felt to receive the Director of the Year award, Mitchell was grateful yet humble.

“I’m proud of this recognition. I work hard, but my team makes me look better,” she said. “They make our whole department shine.”

For Mitchell, the honor is not just a personal achievement, it’s a reflection of the dedication that fuels the Whitfield County Schools Transportation Department every day.