The Bookshelf: Color Our World Summer Reading Challenge comes to a close

It’s not every day you get to pet a chinchilla! (Submitted)

Every summer, Northwest Georgia Regional Library System officials look forward to the Collaborative Summer Library Program, an inclusive, literature-based program for all ages.

This year’s Summer Reading Challenge was themed Color Our World. Patrons logged their reading and collected badges from May 19 to July 11. We encouraged our patrons to embrace their creativity and celebrate the ways art enriches our lives. As we wrap up the summer and the challenge, we look back proudly on what we accomplished.

Our readers crafted masterful stories, won colorful prizes and inspired others to achieve reading goals. Across all three branches, we had 1,530 participants, 12,671 badges were earned and reading covered 1,292,237 minutes!

We filled our summer with colorful performances, from draw-alongs with illustrator Adam Sanford to meeting fuzzy creatures with Animal Adventures. Along with performances, our patrons won prizes from our weekly giveaways and enjoyed themed programs.

To wrap up the Summer Reading Challenge, the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library will host an End of Summer Reading Party on Monday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Although we will miss the excitement of summer, the fun doesn’t need to end. Stop by your local library to learn more about upcoming events and browse our expansive catalog of materials. Our operating hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday; you can reach us at (706) 876-1360.

