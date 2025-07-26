Whitfield County Board of Commissioners: July 28 meeting announced

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners has called a special meeting Monday at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of the courthouse.

After opening the meeting, commissioners will retire to meet in executive session, closed to the media and the public, to discuss personnel and real estate.

Under Georgia’s Open Meetings Act, formal action, such as a vote, cannot be taken within an executive session. While executive sessions (closed portions of a meeting) are permitted for specific reasons such as personnel matters; negotiations to purchase, dispose of or lease property; or pending litigation, any binding decisions or actions must be made and recorded during a subsequent open public meeting.