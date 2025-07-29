BLOOM hosts Back-to-School Resource Fair July 29 for parents of special needs students 

BLOOM (Building Love on Opportunities Mission), a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting families of children with disabilities, will host a community-building event at Al Rollins Park, 521 Threadmill Road, Dalton, on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The gathering aims to connect parents and caregivers with agencies providing services that might benefit them, offering access to local resources in one convenient location.

Attendees can participate in drawings for gift baskets and engage in community-building activities. Extra volunteers will be on hand to monitor the area, ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all.

BLOOM’s mission is to empower families in Dalton and surrounding areas by providing essential support and fostering community connections. For more information, contact Rebekah Rogers at (706) 280-4516.