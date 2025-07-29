Community Calendar – July 29, 2025

Today

• Community Blood Drive / Tues., July 29 / 3-7 p.m. / Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N Fredrick St, Dalton / Hosted by Dalton Lodge #105 F&AM and Dalton Lodge 238 PHAT in partnership with Blood Assurance. Donors should be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent in Georgia), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. All donors will receive a $20 E-gift card. O-negative and AB plasma donors will receive a $25 E-gift card. For preregistration, contact Blood Assurance at 800-962-0628, text BAGIVE to 999777 or register at https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/171970.

Thursday

• Kids Library Lab / Tues., July 29 / 4-5 p.m. / Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, 310 Cappes St., Dalton / Open to 1st-5th grades. Participants learn to make a variety of crafts. This week’s craft is Fidget Art.

Thursday – Saturday

• Performances of “Big Fish” / Thursday, July 31, Friday, Aug. 1, Saturday, Aug 2. / 7:30 p.m. curtain / Dalton’s Artistic Civic Theatre. Performance is a musical adaptation of Andrew Wallace’s 1998 novel and a 2003 film. Tickets are available at artisticcivictheatre.com, by calling (706) 278-4796 or at the door.

Friday

• Free gallery opening and artist reception / Fri., Aug. 1 / Reception begins at 5:30 p.m. / Creative Arts Guild, 520 W. Waugh St., Dalton. / Featured exhibits are “Here is Also Now” by Kait Steward in FIVE20, and in Gallery ONE11, “Rooting for the Ridge: An Indelible Vision,” a display of Tony Carlson’s photos of Rocky Face Ridge, presented by the Dalton Resilient Communities team. For more information, contact davidg@creativeartsguild.org or (706) 278-0168.

• Tennessee-based funk and soul band Three Star Revival (Off the Rails Summer Concert Series) / Fri., Aug. 1 / Music starts at approximately 6:30 p.m. / Burr Performing Arts Park / Indie rock band Chasing Streetlights and singer-songwriter Ben Honeycutt also performing.

Saturday

• Work day at the Lucy Hill/Mission spring and a community-wide litter pickup in Spring Place / Sat., Aug. 2 / 9 a.m. / Sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club. Volunteers will gather at the spring at 9 a.m. and divide into teams to clean out the spring which is on Lucy Hill School Street just off Ellijay Street in the center of the township. Volunteers will also spruce up the grounds and pick up litter along Ellijay and Elm streets to make the town look better before Vann House Day later this month and the Spring Place Festival in August. For more information, contact Tim Howard at (706) 280-5535.

• Southeast Whitfield High School cross country car wash / Sat., Aug. 2 / 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. / Advanced Auto Parts, 1005 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton / All donations go to the cross country program.

• Friends of the Library Book Sale / Sat., Aug. 2 / 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. / Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.

• Big band dance / Sat., Aug. 2 / 7 p.m. / American Legion Post 95, 3329 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga / Features 15-piece Glenn Miller-style dance band, the Legionnaires / $5 cash at the door gets refreshments and a door prize. The dance is open to the public. Some people dress fancy; most do not.

Upcoming

• Georgia Mountain Chapter 1125 NARFE quarterly meeting / Wed., Aug. 6 / 11:30 a.m. / Double L Restaurant in Ellijay / All federal employees, retired or active, are invited to attend the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) meeting. A guest speaker will discuss benefits and what NARFE has done and is doing to help members. For more information, call Willard or Mary Jones at (706) 276-2728 or Ray Hanson at (706) 528-4672.

• Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors / Thurs., Aug. 7 / 2:30 p.m. / Northside Hospital Cherokee – board room, 450 Northside Cherokee Blvd., Canton / The meeting is open to the public. For more information or directions, please call (706) 270-5000.

• The Air Force Jazz Band (Off the Rails Summer Concert Series) / Fri., Aug. 8 / Music starts around 6:30 p.m. / Burr Performing Arts Park, downtown Dalton.

• Grand opening ceremony for Varnell’s new Clyde Williams Pavilion / Sat., Aug. 9 / 6 p.m. / City Park, 422 Ruritan Drive, Varnell. Hosted by the City of Varnell, with a ribbon cutting, pizza, drinks and music. The public is invited. There will also be a mayor and council meeting. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.

• 2025 Cherokee Cultural Celebration / Aug. 9-10 (Sat-Sun) / 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day / Red Clay State Historic Park, 1140 Red Clay Park Road S.W. in Cleveland, Tenn. / The history and culture of the Cherokee people will be featured through demonstrations, dancing, music and more. $5 per vehicle per day cash at gate. Handicap-accessible parking will be available through the main park gate. For more information, call (423) 478-0339.

• Powerpop band Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers (Off the Rails Summer Concert Series) / Fri.. Aug. 15 / Music starts around 6:30 p.m. / Burr Performing Arts Park, downtown Dalton. Opening acts: Ben Van Winkle and Andrew Witherspoon.

• 28th annual Spring Place Community Festival “Treasured Memories” / Sat., Aug. 16 / beginning at 8 a.m. / Old Spring Place Methodist Church. Highlighting the day is the 10 a.m. auction including artist prints, collectibles and historical memorabilia, furniture, rugs, antiques and gift cards donated by area businesses. The festival is co-sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club and commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Ruritan Club and the 150th anniversary of this particular Methodist Church building. Proceeds from the festival will go to the church preservation fund of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. Other festival events include a used book sale, breakfast biscuits, a bake sale, an indoor flea market, a raffle and more. For more information, contact (706) 280-5535 or (706) 264-3968.