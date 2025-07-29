Dalton State women’s soccer unveils 2025 schedule featuring top-tier competition

Dalton State College women’s soccer has officially released its 2025 schedule, featuring a competitive slate of matchups that includes regional rivals, powerhouse programs and a rigorous Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) lineup. The Roadrunners will kick off the season at home on Friday, Aug. 22, against Bryan (Tenn.) at Dalton Stadium.

Head coach Josh Goebel enters his first season with high expectations and enthusiasm for the challenges ahead. “I’m very excited for this year’s schedule,” Goebel said. “We play a lot of really good teams and we’re up for the challenge!”

The Roadrunners will hit the road early, traveling to Sewanee (Tenn.) on August 25, followed by contests against Milligan (Tenn.) (Aug. 29), and Brenau (Ga.) (Sept. 1), before returning home to face Florida College on September 4 as part of a non-conference doubleheader with the men’s squads.

Johnson (Tenn.) comes to Dalton on September 6 to set up a two-match non-conference road stretch with trips to Waleska and Talladega, Ala., to take on Reinhardt (Ga.) (Sept. 10) and Talladega (Ala.) (Sept. 12), respectively, before diving into SSAC play.

“The SSAC is one of the toughest conferences in the NAIA for women’s soccer,” Goebel added. “I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Conference action begins September 18 with a road trip to Faulkner (Ala.). On September 21, DS goes to Western Georgia to face off with Point (Ga.), a matchup that holds personal significance for Goebel. “Two games I’m especially excited for are Point University and Life University,” he shared. “Getting to go down to Point, my Alma Mater, and coach against my former coach (Randy Douglas) will be really special.”

Dalton State will host ABAC (Ga.) (Sept. 25) and UT Southern (Tenn.) (Oct. 1) before traveling to Blue Mountain Christian (Miss.) on October 4.

The Lady Birds get Brewton-Parker (Ga.) and Thomas (Ga.) at Dalton Stadium on October 10 & 12, then head again to the Western part of the conference for their toughest road trip of the year to face Mobile (Ala.) (Oct. 16) and perennial national power William Carey (Miss.) (Oct. 18).

The regular season concludes with a home match against Life (Ga.) on October 26. “Having been an assistant coach at Life prior to coming to Dalton State will be really fun to play against my former players,” Goebel said.

Postseason play begins October 31 with the SSAC Quarterfinals, followed by the Semifinals and Finals November 5 & 7. Should the Roadrunners advance, the NAIA National Championship rounds begin November 20 at campus sites, culminating in the final site in Pensacola, Fla., on December 1.