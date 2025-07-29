From the Community: Real Estate Primer: How to combat the ‘Mayhem Guy’ on a rental property

This week I’m reminded of the Allstate Insurance commercials that describe crazy situations where the “Mayhem Guy” causes an unexpected and chaotic incident and the ad ends with the catch phrase “With Allstate, you’re protected from mayhem like me.”

The commercial I’m reminded of the most this week is the one where the Mayhem Guy plays the part of a raccoon in the attic. In the commercial, the Mayhem Guy starts off by saying he is a raccoon, and this last week in your attic has been the best week of his raccoon life. It goes on to show shots of him tearing through insulation, destroying duct work and wrecking that attic.

And whereas it was not in an attic, and I can’t promise it was a raccoon, some sort of critter caused mayhem on the air conditioning at one of our rentals.

This house is an older house in Calhoun. I’d say it was built in the ‘60s and is a brick ranch with a low crawl space and a natural gas package unit out back. A package unit is a type of air conditioning unit where both the air handler and the condenser are combined into one housing.

A package unit is different from a split unit because, as the name suggests, on a split unit the condenser and the air handler are split into an inside unit and an outside unit.

Package units are more efficient and last much longer than split units. The reason for this is on a split unit you have a copper tube, called a lineset, that connects the inside and outside unit. Because the lineset is exposed to weather and is often as long as 50 feet, they require more freon and have more surface area, giving it more of an opportunity to break down over time.

Just to give you an idea, this package unit has been working great with minimum service needed for more than 13 years. And it was in place when we bought the property.

Well, after getting a call from our elderly tenant about the unit not cooling and it being 87 degrees in the house, we discovered the problem was not with the unit. The problem was some critter had gotten under the house and destroyed our duct work. And the only air our tenant was getting into the house was caused by the package unit pressurizing the crawl space and pushing cool air up though the AC boots in the floor where the duct was destroyed.

Through all this I can definitely hear the words “mayhem, like me” about our AC.

Now, it may have been an easier job than normal for the critter because of the age of the duct work. Flex pipe, just like anything else, deteriorates over time. And there’s no telling how old this stuff was. But every single duct had massive holes in it and one place had three feet or more that was just missing.

This whole scenario was like nothing I have encountered. And it was not something that had happened overnight. I was very confused as to why we had never been asked about this in all the tenants we have had in the house. Because the house has never really sat vacant for more than a month or two. And during that time we were working on it and then showing it to replacement tenants.

So it must have been just the perfect storm of duct age, critter opportunity and lack of communication from past tenants. But either way, it caused a big issue that costs a pretty penny.

Now, something I want you to learn from this is that mayhem can show up on rental properties in many forms. Right now, he is showing up in HVAC calls like nobody’s business. For instance, in the last month we have had over $8,000 on HVAC calls. And none of that was to replace a unit. It was all repair calls.

Now our insurance doesn’t cover mayhem like this. Instead, we have to save for it ourselves using something called an “expense factor.” This is where you set aside a portion of each month’s rent check to pay for things like costly repairs. And without doing that on a faithful basis you could wind up going broke as a landlord.

Don’t do that. Start implementing the expense factor in your business and put aside at least 30% of each rent check to pay for expenses like repairs, insurance, taxes and even vacancies. And if you do that you’ll be prepared to combat the Mayhem Guy.

Joe and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to www.cashflowwithjoe.com or call Joe at (678) 986-6813.