Hamilton Medical Center employees gain advanced certification

A group of Hamilton Medical Center Environmental Services employees recently received advanced training and certification in cleaning and disinfecting.

Certified employees include Donald Allen, Isabel Garcia, Luz Garcia Navarro, Cynthia Rodriguez, Bridget Saddler, Lynn Self and Catherine Taylor.

The Certified Health Care Environmental Services Technician (CHEST) certification equips technicians to stay compliant by providing advanced training in proper cleaning, disinfecting and preventing infection in healthcare environments.

“This certification reflects the dedication and professionalism of our entire Environmental Services team,” said Larry Lear, Environmental Services Director. “They play a critical role in infection prevention, and this training supports them in delivering a safe and clean environment for patients and staff.”

The training covers infection prevention and control, effective communication and decision-making, best practices for selecting the right equipment and disinfectants, how to disinfect patient rooms, extra steps to take in isolation rooms or waste streams, the patient experience impact of the cleaning and disinfecting process, team problem-solving and special considerations.

The training goes beyond standard cleaning procedures and delves into how to disinfect in different situations, specialty areas and isolation rooms, all while guiding participants toward industry best practices.