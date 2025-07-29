Intersection of Franklin, Miller streets closing; traffic disruption possible through Aug. 8

Work to install the final piece of a stormwater bypass line will force the closing of the intersection of Franklin Street and Miller Street in the Murray Hill neighborhood this week. The work could force the intersection to remain closed through Friday, Aug. 8, depending on weather conditions.

The construction work is to install the final piece of a stormwater bypass line to complete the final phase of the Walnut North Drainage Improvements project. The Franklin Street bypass links the system that begins in the West Hill Cemetery and the Ridge Street bypass with a stream that runs to the east of Valley Drive. The streambank at that location was stabilized recently as part of the project.